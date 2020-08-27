MICAT 2021 Exam: All about Eligibility Criteria, Important Dates, Examination Pattern, Syllabus and Admit Card

MICA Admission Test (MICAT) 2021 is an online entrance examination organised by MICA Ahmedabad for admission to Post Graduate Diploma courses in Management Communication (PGDM – C).

Here are all the details regarding the eligibility criteria, Important Dates, Test Pattern, Syllabus, and admit card for the candidates seeking admission in MBA schools through MICAT 2021 Exam.

MICAT 2021 Entrance Exam is an MBA entrance test led by MICA, Ahmedabad. This exam is conducted twice in a year for the admission to its flagship two – year Post Graduate Diploma programme in Management Communication (PGDM –C).

MICAT is an online entrance examination for the candidates which is usually held in December and February every year. The registration or enrollment process for MICAT 2021 will commence from September 2020.

Read below to discover all the information regarding the MICAT 2021 Entrance Exam eligibility, application form, Entrance Examination Pattern, Admit Card, Syllabus, Result, Selection process and so forth.

Details about the Eligibility Criteria for MICAT 2021

MICA, Ahmedabad has set a few principles for the MICAT 2021 Entrance Test which makes it important for the aspirants to follow to appear for the MICAT 2021 Exam.

The eligibility criteria for the aspirants appearing for the MICAT 2021 Entrance Exam says that the aspirant must possess a valid scorecard of CAT/XAT/GMAT.

Along with this criterion, the aspirant should have completed his/her graduation with 50% aggregate marks. The other official eligibility guidelines, as released by the institutions must be read before applying for the test.

Important dates of MICAT 2021

MICAT Entrance Test is conducted twice in a year in December and February. This MICAT exam carries a definitive timeline which is commonly declared in September for both the MICAT attempts.

Candidates appearing for the MICAT can enrol for any of the two attempts held in December and February to seek admission in MICA, Ahmedabad.

This additionally assists the candidates appearing for MICAT since they can formulate their exam preparation strategy to score high percentile in the test depending on the lean period in which they are liberated from the preparation of other MBA entrance tests.

Registration procedure for MICAT 2021

Aspirants willing to seek admission in MICA, Ahmedabad can register for the MICAT Test through the official site of MICA, Ahmedabad. The registration and application form of MICAT Test is quite different for “New Candidates” and for “Already Enrolled Candidates”.

Candidates who are willing to appear for the second attempt of MICAT MBA Test which is generally conducted in February can apply through a portal with already registered users’ option. Candidates are required to submit both their personal and academic details in the application form of MICAT.

The application of a candidate is deemed to be completed only after the fee payment of MICAT MBA Application form.

Examination Pattern of MICAT 2021

MICAT 2021 Test is conducted in an online mode, and the test is comprised of 140 to 150 questions. Candidates seeking admission in MICA, Ahmedabad need to carefully go through the exam pattern before appearing for the test.

Candidates are allotted 165 minutes to solve the questions asked in the MBA entrance Test. The Entrance Test is divided into 3 Sections – a) Descriptive Test, b) General Awareness, Verbal Ability, Quantitative Ability, etc., c) Psychometric Test.

Furthermore, Section I comprises of 4 questions, Section II comprises of 105 questions, and Section III comprises of 36 questions.

The Exam pattern for MICAT 2020 is mentioned herewith.

Section Section Name Total number of questions per section Sectional Duration Descriptive Test 04 35 minutes 2. Verbal Ability Quantitative Ability General Awareness Divergent-Convergent Reasoning 25 25 25 30 105 minutes (1 Hour 45 minutes) 3. Psychometric Test 36 25 minutes

Exam Syllabus for MICAT 2021

Aspirants focusing on the MICAT 2021 Test need to buckle down on polishing their aptitudes relating to Quantitative Ability section, General Awareness, reasoning area and writing ability section. MICAT 2021 test contains an assortment of points.

Candidates seeking admission in MICA 2021 Test can practice for the exam using the sample paper accessible on the official site of the MICA Institute.

MICAT 2021 Test Centres

MICAT test is held in different urban cities across India. All the major cities of India conducts the MICAT MBA entrance exam because of the far-reaching acceptance and readiness of the candidates to appear in the MICAT test. There are about 49 urban cities wherein candidates can show up for the MICAT exam.

ADMIT CARD of MICAT 2021

Enrolled candidates can download their MICAT Admit Card from the official website of MICA, Ahmedabad using their login id and login password.

Candidates are advised to keep the printout of their MICAT admit card for further correspondence. Candidates appearing for the MICA 2021 are also required a photo identity such as Aadhar, Voter ID, passport etc.

MICAT 2021 Test Result

The MICAT Test result is generally released in March. The result of MICAT-I and MICAT-II which are conducted in December and February respectively is declared in March. MICA, Ahmedabad does not release the separate result for the exams.

Candidates will be able to check and download their MICAT-I and MICAT-II scorecard from the official site of MICA. They can view their scorecard on the official website portal using their respective login id and password.

Exam Analysis of MICAT 2021

MICAT Exam Analysis is a significant factor for the aspirants seeking admission in MICA, Ahmedabad, which looks forward to evaluating or analysing their performance in the test.

The analysis gives a glimpse about the section and the sort of questions that were highlighted in the test. Likewise, MICAT exam analysis also discusses the expected percentile and the level of difficulty of the questions being asked in the test.

The selection process of MICAT 2021

MICAT follows a five-step selection procedure in which only the eligible and merit-based applicants will be screened for the next round.

The First step of MICAT selection procedure is valid, and an acceptable score in the CAT/XAT/GMAT exam which is to be followed by MICAT entrance exam held in December and February should be observed.

Thereafter, the qualified candidates who score well will be called for GD and Pl. Only the ones who score well in these rounds will get the last call for admission by the authorities of MICA, Ahmedabad.

The Selection process of Candidates for PGDM-C involves

Step 1 – CAT/XAT/GMAT Examination

Step 2 – MICAT Examination

Step 3 – Group Exercise

Step 4 – Personal Interview Session

Step 5– Final Selection Procedure

Shortlisted aspirants will be called for Group Exercise and Personal Interview at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai.

MICAT Institute Covered: –

The final scorecard of MICAT test is accepted by MICA, Ahmedabad. MICAT being an eminent institute conducts high-level MBA entrance exam that aims to screen the best talent from across the country.

