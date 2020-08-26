Improve your Focus and Mental Wellbeing

Can we just wield a magic wand and turn into Harry Potter or Superman? Is there any trick to acquiring superpowers to reach and remain on top of the class?

We all know these tricks are fictional. Do top rankers struggle ruthlessly and lose their peace of mind? Or is there any practical guide to scale the academic heights while we remain physically and mentally healthy?

Have you found it challenging to stay focused in class? Or is it next to impossible not to stray during a lecture or while reading your textbook?

There is no guarantee, but a few lifestyle changes could bring about the desired results. It is never too late to learn. You know that the body needs nourishment and exercise to keep healthy and fit. This applies to the brain as well.

How does one train the mind?

Discipline is the key. It is easy to lose focus if you are not determined. Whether the task is to complete an assignment or study for the upcoming test, you have to remain resolved to see it through.

But how can you stay focused in a scenario where a friend calls you to hang out with him or if you feel like catching up on your favorite show?

Ensure you eliminate distractions like social media and mute texts on the phone. Or, leave your phone outside your room and tell your family you would rather not be disturbed when you sit down to study.

The family members will be happy to cooperate with you and ensure you are left alone. If you find it difficult to study in your room, move to your college library, and make sure you leave that cell-phone at home.

Practice mindfulness

What is mindfulness?

Mindfulness is the state or quality of being mindful or aware of something. It refers to a technique in which one focuses one’s full attention only on the present, feelings, experiencing thoughts, and sensations but not judging them.

The practice of mindfulness can reduce stress and physical pain. We pay attention to our thoughts and feelings without judging them — without believing, for instance, that there is a “right” or “wrong” way to think or feel in a given moment.

When we practice mindfulness, our thoughts tune into what we are sensing in the present moment rather than reliving the past or imagining the future.

Meditate

There have been many studies to prove the effects of meditation. Find some calm space at home or on the campus to be alone. Relax under a tree or sit on an arm-chair for 15 to 20 minutes a day. This activity clears your mind and leaves you serene and peaceful to focus clearly.

Try your hands at games

A physical workout or playing an outdoor game regularly improves your general well-being and enhances your mental and emotional balance as well. Set aside at least an hour a day for physical activities.

If stepping out to a gym or a playground is dicey during this pandemic crisis, keep yourself active indoors.

Play indoor games or video games

Playing indoor games like chess, carrom-board, scrabble, card games, etc. or playing video games, contributes vastly to the player’s analytical thinking and augments his strategical prowess.

It also improves a person’s concentration and helps maintain focus. Engage in any one of these and you will discover a more focused self in a few days.

Go dancing

Dancing to music releases tension and clears clutter. This is another fun activity to enhance your mental well-being. Can’t step into a disco during the pandemic? Play some music at home and jive yourself away to a more focused self.

Play some music

Music is food for the soul. Playing an instrument, singing aloud, or even listening to music is believed to elevate anyone’s mood.

Music works magic to heal a broken heart or enliven a situation. Even learning to play an instrument will contribute to improving your mental well-being. Keep playing the music of your choice if you cannot play an instrument.

Give it a go

Engaging in brain-enhancing exercises mentioned here can help whet your cognitive skills, and improve your concentration, focus, memory, and mental agility. You need to engage in some, if not all the activities mentioned here.

None of them are beyond your reach or difficult to perform. Go on then, and work on keeping mentally fit!

