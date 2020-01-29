MAT 2020 Latest Syllabus, Exam Pattern and Important Dates

MAT 2020 Syllabus | Exam dates| Exam Pattern

MAT or Management Aptitude Test is a national-level entrance exam to select candidates for the MBA/ PGDM programmes. The All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts MAT.

It is one of the few exams that is conducted four times in an academic year. More than 600 B-schools will accept the MAT score. The first exam of the 2020-2021 exam will be held in February.

As the MAT February exam is around the corner, the AIMA has released the new syllabus for the 2020 academic year. The latest syllabus covers a variety of topics for each section. Check the new MAT syllabus, exam pattern and exam dates below.

MAT 2020 Latest Exam Pattern

Candidates will get 150 minutes to solve the MAT paper. There will be a total of 200 questions divided into five sections. Each section will consist of 40 questions. Candidates will get one mark for each correct answer. There will be a deduction of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer.

There is no sectional time limit to solve the paper. However, MAT has allotted time suggestions for each section to help the candidates attempt the complete paper.

MAT February 2020 Latest Section-Wise Syllabus

Section A- Comprehension Passage

MAT suggests the candidates spend 30 minutes attempting this section

● Verbal Reasoning.

● Syllogisms.

● Using the same word with a different meaning.

● Contextual Usage.

● Analogies.

● One word substitution.

● Antonyms.

● Idioms.

● Fill in the blanks.

● The Odd man out.

● Jumbled Paragraphs.

● Sentence Completion.

● Sentence Correction.

● Foreign language words used in English.

Section B- Mathematics

The MAT suggestion time to attempt this paper is 40 minutes.

● Ratios and proportions.

● In-equations Quadratic and linear equations.

● Profit and Loss.

● Geometry.

● Percentages.

● Algebra.

● Averages.

● Time-Speed-Distance.

● Number System.

● Geometric Progression.

● Partnership (Accounts).

● Work and Time.

● HCF & LCM..

● Vectors.

Section C- Data Analysis and Sufficiency

Candidates should spend 35 minutes to solve this section as per MAT.

● Bar Graphs.

● Graphs.

● Line Charts.

● Column Graphs.

● Pie Chart.

● Venn Diagram etc.

Section D- General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

The official MAT suggestion time to attempt this paper is 30 minutes.

● Critical Reasoning.

● Sequencing.

● Visual reasoning.

● Coding and Decoding.

● Assumption-Premise-Conclusion.

● Statements and Assumptions.

● Identifying valid Inferences.

● Assertion and reasons.

● Identifying reasons.

● Linear arrangements.

● Matrix arrangements.

● Family tree.

● Cause and effect, etc.

Section E- India and Global Environment

As there is nothing to ‘solve’ in this section, the suggested time is 15 minutes.

● Books and authors.

● Sports.

● Geography.

● History.

● Business.

● Entertainment.

● Major events.

● Current Affairs.

● Science.

● Awards.

● Top officials of big companies.

● Quotations from important personalities.

● Company punch lines.

● Politics etc.

MAT February 2020 Exam Dates

Computer-Based Test (CBT) 2nd February 2020 Paper-Based Test (PBT) 16th February 2020 Download CBT Admit Card From 28th January 2020 Download PBT Admit Card From 11th February 2020 Declaration of Results First Week of March

