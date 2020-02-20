IMT Hyderabad Summer Internship Report (2018-20): Check here for Internship Program Evaluation, Progress and Assessment

The Summer Internship program of IMT Hyderabad is a compulsory and fundamental aspect of the PGDM course. It is a 12 to 14 weeks program where students get to apply their classroom management knowledge in real-life situations. The summer internship begins after the completion of 3 terms of coursework.

The students not only gain experience, but the Summer Internship program also adds multiple values which will be beneficial for any future roles. The Summer internship program is conducted under the supervision of the faculty and industry experts.

IMT Hyderabad also assigns 18 credits to the Summer Internship which is equivalent to the completion of 5 full courses. A student can move to the fourth term only after the successful completion of the Internship Program.

Summer Internship Program Highlights

The program is part of the overall PGDM curriculum.

Equivalent to 5 full courses.

Real-life Project involvement.

12 to 14 weeks Internship

Internal Evaluation

Faculty and Company Mentoring

A set Minimum Stipend

Students can also suggest companies which will be classified as “Self-generated Internships”. Such internships must meet the minimum requirements set by the institute.

Internship Program Evaluation, Progress & Assessment

The evaluation process will span across 3 stages which will be done by both faculty and company guide. After the completion of the assessment, the candidate will be awarded an average score by the Faculty guide. The score will be converted into a grade between A to E.

Assessment

Students will be assessed for their Summer Internship based on the following weightage component and parameters.

Stages Faculty Guide Company Guide Total Weightage Stage 1 (by 4th week of Internship) Project Proposal (15%) & Project Diary (5%) N/A 20% Stage 2 (by 4th week of Internship) Seminar (10%) + Interim Project Report (20%) + Project Diary (10%) N/A 40% Stage 3 (by 14th week of Internship) Seminar (5%) + Project Report (10%) + Project Diary (5%) Seminar (10%) + Project Report (10%) 40% Total 80% 20% 100%

Summer Internship Report Summary of PGDM Batch 2018-2020

The students of the 2018-20 PGDM batch completed internships in 80 companies across 8 cities. As per the Internship report, the average stipend received by the students was Rs. 10,585/- per month. This is a rise from the average stipend received by the previous batch.

The highest stipend received by a student of this batch stood at Rs. 1,32,483/- per month. The sectors where the students interned include BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, Healthcare, Infrastructure, IT, Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail & ECommerce, Service etc.

Quick Facts

80 companies

Internship Cities- Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Jamshedpur

Internship Sectors- 10+

Total Internships Projects-191

Highest Sector- BFSI

Top Companies where students Interned

Some of the top companies where students interned are as follows.

Amazon India, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Google, Godrej-CDP, Kantar Operations-IMRB International, Kotak Securities Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, NIVEA India Private Limited, Ogilvy and Mather, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd etc.

