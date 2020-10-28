SP Jain’s Masters in Luxury Management Course paves the way for careers with International extravagance brands: Here is an overview of the MGLuxM programme

Mumbai, October 2020: SP Jain School of Global Management (SPJSGM) offers a Master in Global Luxury and Services Management (MGLuxM) course, which is meant for aspirants looking to begin a professional career with the leading luxury brands.

A large number of aspirants of this course have discovered internship position opportunities with famous luxury brands even before they have graduated from this Global Luxury and Services Management course. The institute has recorded 40 percent successful internships for the undergraduate students.

All about SP Jain’s MGLuxM programme

The MGLuxM course is a partnership course between MIP Politecnico Di Milano, Milan (Italy) and SP Jain School of Global Management (Mumbai) which is positioned #1 in Europe for Luxury Management.

Aspirants get an incredible experience by first learning and gaining knowledge about the Indian extravagance area, and afterwards getting introduction to European extravagance in the capital of extravagance and style, Milan.

The school additionally composes study visits/field visits to other European urban areas, for example, Paris, Champagne, Geneva, Neuchatel, La Chaux de Fonds and Florence, notwithstanding study hall meetings.

The top luxury brand recruiters for the Master in Global Luxury and Services Management (MGLuxm) includes various organizations from different areas, for example, Beauty (25 per cent), Consulting (25 per cent), Real Estate and Home Décor (10 per cent), Jewelry (20 per cent), Accessories (5 per cent), Fashion and Retail (10 per cent), and Wines and Spirits (5 per cent).

SP Jain Global has a solid relationship with industry pioneers, for example, Reliance Brands Limited, Estée Lauder Companies, Sotheby’s International Realty, Mercedes-Benz, Gucci, Brindco Pvt Ltd, Outhouse, Audi India, Amrapali, Diageo, Nykaa, just as developing brands like Mahesh Punjabi Associates, Luxury Abode, Luxury Ampersand Frolics, Mitesh Lodha, among numerous others, that help the students bag attractive internship opportunities.

According to the Director of MGLuxM, SP Jain School of Global Management, Ms Smita Jain, told in an interview that the Master in Global Luxury and Services Management (MGLuxM) program is a blend of two distinct universes of luxury – India and Italy.

Through the program, the school is challenging the undergraduate aspirants to jump back to the beginnings of the extravagance climate and see how everything started; welcome the innovative advancement and the fate of extravagance, and figure out how to spot developing patterns and remain on top of things.

The keyword for luxury is desire– the craving to accomplish more prominent statures through boundless prospects – and this is actually what the insight during the Master in Global Luxury Goods and Services Management Program at MGLuxM Italy.

She further told that the victory of our undertakings is plentifully borne out by the accomplishment of our Class of 2019 in accumulating esteemed temporary position openings with driving extravagance organizations.

According to her, the MGLuxM programme steps forward by provoking the students to discover its underlying foundations, which helps them out to stay ahead of the curve.

MGLuxm is an intense, full one-year Master’s qualification program. During the three semesters, understudies go through a half year in India (Mumbai), 4 months in Italy (Milan) and the most recent 2 months in either Milan or Mumbai, for a live Industry venture as a feature of their last exposition.

The program incorporates all the basic learning needed for prevailing in an administrative job, and encourages an intensive comprehension of different extravagance areas, for example, cars, magnificence, style, gems, watches, CRM and other very good quality administrations.

On fruitful culmination of the course, the undergraduate students are granted the first level Specializing Master in Global Luxury Goods and Services Management accreditation from Politecnico di Milano.

ALL ABOUT SP JAIN SCHOOL OF GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (SP JAIN GLOBAL)

S P Jain is an Australian business college with grounds in Mumbai, Dubai, Singapore and Sydney. The School offers plenty of undergrad, postgraduate, proficient and doctoral projects with a rationale of making pioneers for the 21st-century work environment.

Their full-time MBA programs have noteworthy acknowledgement as displayed through worldwide rankings.

S P Jain is enlisted as a Higher Education Provider in Australia. Upon graduation, understudies get a degree presented by S P Jain School of Global Management, Australia.

SP Jain’s top world business programs are certified by the Department of Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) at Australia. S P Jain is enlisted as a Private Education Institute (PEI) by the board for Private Education (CPE), Singapore.

The scholastic capabilities allowed by S P Jain and confirmed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai are perceived in the Emirate of Dubai. Snap here to understand more.

Read More