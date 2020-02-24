MDI Gurgaon FPM and EFPM: Check here for Important Dates, Eligibility, Fees and Course Details

MDI Gurgaon started the Fellow Programmes in management to provide knowledge for the scholarly needs in the Management industry. The institute offers two Fellow courses.

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM)

When it comes to the programme design, the EFPM programme is quite similar to the FPM course. Both FPM and EFPM are flexible courses.

While FPM can be completed within 3 years of the registration, the EFPM students can finish the programme by 4 to 5 years. The duration of both programmes can also be extended depending on the merit of the case and favourable review of work progress.

Check all details related to the FPM/EFPM 2020 Admission such as Important Dates, Fees, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process below.

Quick Facts of FPM/ EFPM

Online Application Opens 10th December Last Date for Application 31st March 2020 Interview Dates April/May 2020 Application Fee Rs. 3,000 (inc. 18% GST)

Fellow Programme in Management (FPM)

The Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) was started in 1999 by the MDI Gurgaon, to inspire research in contemporary and relevant management domains.

The prime objective of the FPM is to develop interest amongst scholars who can stretch the margins of management thought and create a real-time impact in the present management practices for teaching and research purposes.

While studying this course, the students are required to complete a PGPM level coursework. Only then the students can get involved in FPM level coursework. The FPMM course is mostly residential, if not full-time.

FPM Programme Highlights

Comprehensive Research Evaluation

Knowledge Creation

Development of Research Competencies

Developing Teaching Ability

Access to Prominent Corporate & Journal Database

Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM)

To provide scholarly knowledge to the Working Business Executives, MDI launched the Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). It is a non-residential and flexible programme when it comes to the entire programme duration.

The course trains the executives for careers in management teaching and research. Apart from this, the institute also furnishes knowledge in management practice, consulting and development.

As per the official website of the MDI Gurgaon, the EFPM scholars might like to “identify a pressing problem or question, or a burning issue that afflicts managers in the field, to which no good solution exists”

Programme Highlights

Weekend or Evening Classes

Coursework completed in 9 months.

EFPM will enhance Consulting and Research skills of Executives.

Research methodology and technique understanding.

Tailor-made Course: Build on Executives’ Past Experiences and Academic Achievements.

Improve personal performance through past practice’s analysis.

Minimum Eligibility Criteria FPM/ EFPM

MDI Gurgaon is looking for “Candidates with a consistently good academic record, professional accomplishments and a strong desire to contribute to knowledge creation and dissemination in the field of management.”

Applicants must either hold a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in Master’s in any discipline from an AICTE/AIU recognized university.

A Bachelor’s degree / equivalent qualification after completing higher secondary schooling (10+2).

Candidates with 5-year integrated Masters Degree Programme in any discipline with at least 60% marks are also eligible to apply.

A minimum of 50% marks in 10th, 12th, and Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent CGPA.

EFPM: The Minimum age limit to apply for EFPM is 35 years.

A minimum of 10 years Managerial Work Experience at senior level as of the last date of application is required.

Students in their final year of the exam can also apply for FPM. Such candidates must complete the course requirement 30th June 2020 and must produce the original certificate /mark sheets by 30th September 2020.

FPM/ EFPM Selection Process

Valid scores of standard entrance tests like CAT 2019 , GMAT, GRE or UGC-JRF are required for the shortlisting process. The Personal Interview round will be held in April/May 2020 at the MDI Campus, Gurgaon.

The standard score requirement might be waived for the full-time 2-year PGP alumni from MDI, IIMs & XLRI.

The final merit list will be prepared based on the following components.

Test scores, academic performance, work experience, Interview Performance, etc

FPM/EFPM Course Fee

FPM scholarship for non-MBA students can be given for a maximum of 4 years and 3 years for MBA students. Scholarship for the first 2 years will be Rs. 24.000 per month and for the remaining duration it will be Rs. 26000 per month. Also, the Tuition fee, Reading material fees, Student welfare fees & Library fee will be waived off.

Nomenclature FPM Annual Fee EFPM Annual Fee Tuition Fees Waved Off Rs 1,30,000 Boarding Charges On Actual Basis Not Applicable Lodging Charges Waved Off Not Applicable Learning Material Fees Waved Off Rs 25,000 Students Activities Waved Off Rs 10,000 Library Fee Waved Off Rs 30,000 Alumni Fee (One Time) Rs 13,000 Rs 13,000 Security Deposit (One Time) Rs 25,000 Rs 25,000 Total Rs 2,33,000

