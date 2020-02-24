Life at Praxis Business School

Praxis Business School offers an environment in which students and faculty can focus on intellectual and personal growth as a close-knit community. The PBS campus includes superior-class teaching infrastructure and academic buildings designed and continually updated to facilitate learning.

Praxis offers on-campus accommodation for students enrolled in residential programmes.. Our latest addition to the list is a world-class hostel, ‘Lake View Hostel.’.

It is almost a parallel culture, an experience that takes you out of your comfort zone and exposes you to several experiences. Living by some stringent rules is one of them. Getting to know a host of students from diverse backgrounds at very close quarters, is another.The idea is to make one as comfortable as possible in this parallel culture.

Deadline awakens the agility of individual due to submissiom of project within the reasonable time, the concept of Deadline makes you realise the value of Time.

Apart from the infrastructural soundness, hostel provide sufficient scope for interaction and relationship-building. There are common rooms, games rooms and courts for various sports in hostel, where the students can relax and cool down after a hectic day of work. There is freedom of movement and students constantly interact with one another. This gives the new students full scope to know their seniors, learn from them, leverage their knowledge and build lasting relations with them. It is also a common sight to find study groups and project groups working away into the night in the hostel common rooms. These interactions play an especially important role in a student’s life during placements and examinations.

Praxites celebrate their worth each day at each moment.

-Quartas Sumbul Alam