MAT one of the most significant management entrance test for MBA aspirants. The exam shall be in both paper-based as well as computer-based online format. The candidate can take the test maximum of four times a year. The exams help to create an edge over others when it comes to cracking the exam. For more details check below-

MAT 2020: Exam Structure

The significant B-school admission tests, this exam emphasizes MCQs. Nevertheless, the difference it carries from other B-school entrance tests is that it can be taken in both, paper-based as well as online or computer-based test formats.

MAT 2020 – Mode of the Examination

All India Management Association emphasis the understanding of the candidate, rather than their capacity to solve problems on a computer alone. The computer-based test is a very accurate type of exam for candidates were candidates have to select the right option for the MCQs. But in offline mode, the MCQ format test is carried through the OMR.

MAT MBA Test Duration

The candidates have to solve in 2 hours and 30 minutes or 150 minutes in total. The duration for, candidates in which they need to answer a total of 200 questions in 5 different sections.

The section in the exam-

Intelligence and Critical Reasoning

Language Comprehension

Data Analysis & Sufficiency

Mathematical Skills

Indian and Global Environment

Read the detailed syllabus in the notification

Exam Paper Pattern

There shall be 200 questions and each question paper shall carry 1 march each, taking the cumulative marks for the exam to 200. The exams shall hold minus marking for wrong answers. And it shall carry only 1 mark, the score is often sized up to/out of 800.

MAT Exam Pattern 2020: Changes Introduced this year was last modified:

