Piyush Namdeo Thorve who stood 16th in the NDA (National Defense Academy) and the NA (Naval Academy) examination in India and first in Maharashtra, got the opportunity to meet the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray.

Piyush Thorve was congratulated by Thackeray on his achievement. The Chief Minister wished him success for future and stated that the nation pride must be kept at the top priority and any assistance will be provided immediately.

Thorve is a resident of Nashik. He had appeared for the examination meant for the 16 to 19 years age group. It was held on 21st April this year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defense held subsequent interviews.

This was for the admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force Wings for the 143rd course of National Defense Academy and 105th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) of Naval Academy. This will commence from 2nd January 2020.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement saying that Piyush throve will join the Indian Navy and resume duty for training next week. The training period will be for few months after which the candidate will join as per his performance.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for UPSC NDA 2019

Exam State Topper of UPSC NDA 2019 Meets CM of Maharashtra was last modified:

Read More