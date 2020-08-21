Important Changes Introduced in the SNAP Exam Pattern

With a recent announcement of SNAP examination, students have started their preparation for the national-level exam. Exam pattern plays a key role in the foundation of the test and helps to determine the test strategy for every candidate.

The online SNAP test scores are accepted by several institutions for admission into MBA/PGDH courses. Aspirants must check the exam format before preparing themselves for the final day. The latest changes made in the test format are mentioned herewith.

SNAP 2020 Exam Format

The SNAP entrance test is conducted by Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune. The test is scheduled to take place in the second week of December 2020. The scores are further used by universities for selecting candidates based on their performance and merit. The latest updates in the SNAP entrance test are mentioned below.

SNAP Test Pattern Updates Mode of examination Online Computer-based exam SNAP Test Duration 120 minutes Total Number of Section Four Section Name General English and Grammar Quantitative Aptitude and Data Integration Analytical and Logical Reasoning Current Affairs/General Knowledge Total number of Question 115 Types of Question 110 Normal Questions: MCQs 5 Special Questions: Non-MCQs Marking Scheme 25 per cent negative marking for marks allotted per question

The authorities have made a few changes in the exam pattern. The candidates must be aware of what can be expected out of them on the final test day. The details and information about the test pattern are mentioned below.

Exam Duration

The total test duration for SNAP 2020 exam is of 2 hours, i.e. 120 minutes. The test is conducted in shift and the duration of one test from 1400-1600 hours. The candidates must plan their strategies considering the total number of questions and time duration for the same. Candidates failing to complete the test within the time duration will lose marks accordingly.

Total Number of Question

The exam conducting body has made major changes in terms of the total number of questions asked in the test. In 2018, a total of 130 questions were required to be completed within a time duration of 2 hours.

However, this year the total number of questions have been reduced. From this year onward, the candidates would be asked a total of 115 questions based on different sections. The time duration would remain for 2 hours. This indicates that the candidates would be given more time to solve the questions.

Types of Question

Due to the decrease in the number of questions, the authorities have also changed the type of questions featured in the SNAP exam. Earlier, every section of the test had a non-MCQ question.

However, as per the latest update, a total of 5 special questions would be asked only from the QA and DI section.

These five questions would be non-objective type. Apart from this, the questions would be based on Normal MCQ- type and Special non-objective type pattern. Out of 115 questions, 110 would be objective-based, and the other 5 would be non-objective based questions.

For every MCQ, a total of four options would be given. The candidates would be provided with a rough sheet, and the correct answer must be marked amongst the four options given. To score a good percentile and a high merit rank, the candidates must attempt the questions wisely.

To summarise the changes test format as per the total number of questions is listed below.

Sections Objective-type questions Non-objective type questions Total number of Questions General English/Reading and Comprehension 30 0 30 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation sections 30 5 35 Analytical and Logical Reasoning 30 0 30 Current Affairs/General Knowledge 20 0 20 Total Questions 110 5 115

Marking Scheme

A few changes have been made in the marking scheme as well, along with the composition of questions. Due to the changes made in the sectional distribution of questions, the SNAP 2020 exam will be facing an altered marking scheme.

The General English grammar and analytical and logical reasoning section will carry +1.5 marks for each question whereas the QA and DI, as well as Current affair section, will carry +1 mark for each question.

Moreover, the five special questions in the QA and DI section will of +2 marks each. Earlier, every objective question from different section would carry a +1 mark, whereas the special non- objective question would carry a +2 mark.

Apart from the overall marking scheme. The SNAP authorities have also altered the Negative marking criteria for different questions. For every wrong or unanswered question, 25 per cent of the total marks allotted to each question would be deducted as penalty.

To summarise, the changes made in the marking scheme are mentioned below.

Exam Sections Marks for Objective question Marks for non-objective questions Total marks General English/Reading and Comprehension 1.5 x 30 0 45 Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation sections 1 X 30 2 X 5 40 Analytical and Logical Reasoning 1.5 X 30 0 45 Current Affairs/General Knowledge 1 x 20 0 20 Total Marks 150

SNAP VS Other MBA Entrance Exams

SNAP exam is considered one of the most well-known entrance examinations conducted for the selection of eminent candidates for MBA programmes, especially for institutions located in Maharashtra.

However, the institutions which accept the SNAP scores offering several MBA specialisations courses which relative have a great requirement in the corporate world.

Other similar entrance tests conducted for the selection of aspirants for b-schools are CAT, NMAT, etc. among others. A comparative analysis of the MBA entrance exams is mentioned herewith.

S No Parameters SNAP NMAT CAT Conducting Mode Online Online Online Total Number of Question 115 120 110 Total Number of Sections 4 3 3 Question Format MCQs and Non-MCQs Only MCQs MCQs and Non-MCQs Marking Scheme +1 and +1.5 marks for different MCQs +2 marks for non-MCQs 25 per cent deduction in marks allotted to each question as a negative marking scheme +1 marks for all correct answer No negative marking +3 marks for all correct answer No negative marking for non-MCQs 1/3 negative marking for MCQs Exam Duration 120 Minutes 120 Minutes 180 Minutes Sectional Time Duration 60 minutes for each section Difficulty Level Moderate Moderate High Colleges accepting Scores SCMHRD, SIIB, SIBM, etc. among others SPJIMR, Xavier University Bhubaneshwar, etc. among others Different Campuses of IIM

The candidates must be aware of the exam format along with the details of the syllabus to score good grades in the test. Moreover, the candidates must visit the official website for more updates on exam date, eligibility criteria, syllabus, the release of admit card and much more.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for [Official] SNAP 2020 Exam Discussion

Read More