JEMAT 2020: Changes in Exam Pattern and Dates Announced 

In a recent update, the JEMAT 2020 exam dates have been announced by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal. The authorities have also released updates on the new test paper pattern with certain changes.

As per the latest update on the entrance test, the exam will be conducted on 7th August 2020. The examination will be conducted through online modes in the English language.

The prevailing health crisis in the country has made the educational board modify their admission and entrance test policies keeping in mind the well- being of the students.

Due to the restriction on public transportation and social gathering, the entrance test will be conducted through online mode using devices like desktops, laptops, mobile phones, etc.

The authorities have also released updates on the test pattern to provide flexibility to the students while giving the exam. Moreover, the changed test pattern also provided solutions to certain problems as aroused by the candidates.

Important dates for JEMAT, 2020

The authorities of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University have released the following important dates on their official website. The candidates are advised to keep a tab on the following dates for application form availability, admit card release and much more.

JEMAT 2020 application forms were made available from 15th April 2020.

The last date for filling the application form will be 31st July 2020.

The admit card will also be made available on a notified date.

The link for mock test for JEMAT 2020 will be made available on the official website between 2nd -5th August 2020

The final entrance test of JEMAT will be conducted on 7th August 2020.

The candidates who have applied or will be applying must keep a tab on the above-mentioned details. Moreover, the official website must be referred for guidelines, latest updates and other important details.

To summarise the important dates are mentioned in tabular form below.

Admission events for JEMAT 2020 Scheduled Dates JEMAT application form availability 15 th April 2020 JEMAT last date to fill the application form 31 st July 2020 JEMAT Admit card availability To be updated on the official website Release of mock test link Between 2 nd -5 th August 2020 JEMAT entrance test 7 th August 2020

Changed format of JEMAT 2020

Apart from these important schedules, the authorities have also made a few changes in the format of the entrance test. The updates came as a relief for students facing multiple problems regarding the JEMAT 2020 entrance test due to the prevailing pandemic situation in the country.

The authorities have been addressing the problems of the students and therefore, the changes in test format were made. The new format of JEMET 2020 with the updates is mentioned below.

Earlier the test was conducted in offline mode. However, the coronavirus pandemic has made the authorities make a few changes with the format. Due to the restriction on public transportation and social gathering in different states, the test will now be conducted in online mode. The students can now give the test from the homes using devices like mobile phones, laptops, desktops, etc.

The authorities also address the growing concern of students related to disconnections. Therefore, the portal now allows students to re-login whenever he or she gets disconnected while giving the test. After re-login, the students can continue with the test.

If the candidates fail to appear in the online entrance test, then he or she will be eligible to give the test in offline mode. However, it would be made possible only when the health crisis gets better in the country, and authorities would be allowed to hold exams in physical format. However, the students now have another chance to compensate for the earlier missed exam.

The new format offers solutions to multiple questions the students raised regarding the entrance test. The students are now offered complete flexibility and support while giving the JEMAT 2020 test.

Important guidelines related to JEMAT 2020 test

Apart from the key updates on schedule for the test and other activities, the official website also featured guidelines for the students to follow during the JEMAT 2020 test.

The guidelines provide an insightful view of the important details; a candidate must keep in mind while taking the test. The candidates who have registered for the entrance test must follow these guidelines.

The details and guidelines are mentioned below.

The JEMAT 2020 entrance test will be conducted in the English language

The entrance test will be for a duration of 1 hour

The students will get a time span of 11.30 am to 1.30 pm to login using their credentials.

Once the admit cards are the released, the authorities will send the same on the registered email address. The admit cards can then be downloaded from the emailed link or picture. The login credential of students will be required.

The authorities will also be releasing a series of mock test for the students to practise before the date of the final entrance test. The link for the mock test will be made available on the official website on the above-mentioned dates.

A glimpse of JEMAT 2020

The entrance test is conducted by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology located in the state of West Bengal. The entrance examination opens the gateway for eminent students looking forward to taking admission in post-graduation MBA courses.

Candidates can take admission in notable institutions and universities using the percentile achieved in the JEMAT 2020 entrance test. The Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test is conducted every year for students applying at a different state, self-financed or deemed institutions and colleges.

After the entrance test, the candidates are selected as per the qualifying percentile and the eligibility criteria for further group discussion and interview session. The colleges and universities also release their cut-off lists for admission into the different MBA programme.

The students are advised to keep a tab on the latest updates released on the official site of JEMAT and different colleges for admission.

