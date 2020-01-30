MAT 2020 State-wise Exam Centers: Check complete List here

The All India Management Association or AIMA has released the official list of test centres for MAT 2020. The list contains the centre list for both modes of examination: Paper-based Test (PBT) and Computer-based Test (CBT).

The AIMA will organise the February 2020 Management Aptitude Test (MAT) in a total of 23 states & UTs. Candidates opting for CBT mode will get a lesser choice of test centres in comparison with the PBT.

Check the state-wise list of MAT exam centres for both PBT and CBT before applying for MAT.

MAT 2020 Important Dates Computer-Based Test (CBT) Paper-Based Test (PBT) Last Date to Apply 30th January 2020 (Extended) 09th February 2020 Exam Date 2nd February 2020 16th February 2020 Admit Card Download From 29th January 2020 From 11th Feb 2020

State-wise PBT Test Cities

The PBT exam will be held in 48 cities across 20 states, 2 Union Territories and Delhi-NCR. Candidates can confirm the roll number and assigned test venue after the publication of admit card. Find the complete list of PBT centres below.

State Centre Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada Assam Dibrugarh

Guwahati Bihar Patna Chandigarh Chandigarh Chattisgarh Bhilai

Raipur Delhi-NCR Delhi-NCR Gujarat Ahmedabad Haryana Ambala

Gurgaon Jammu & Kashmir Jammu

Srinagar Jharkhand Jamshedpur

Ranchi Karnataka Mangalore

Bangalore Kerala Kochi

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Trivandrum Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Indore Maharashtra Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune Manipur Imphal Odisha Bhubaneswar

Rourkela Punjab Ludhiana Rajasthan Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai

Coimbatore

Madurai

Trichy West Bengal Durgapur

Kolkata Telangana Hyderabad Uttarakhand Dehradun

Haridwar Tripura Suryamani Nagar Uttar Pradesh Allahabad

Bareilly

Ghaziabad

Kanpur

Lucknow

Meerut

Varanasi

Important Note– AIMA reserves the right to change the test venues or to cancel a test centre as it finds fit due to unforeseen circumstances, administrative or any other reason.

MAT 2020 State-Wise CBT Test Venues

The MAT CBT exam will be conducted in 33 cities. Candidates opting for CBT will be allowed to appear for the PBT mode of the exam if the number of applicants in any city is less than the estimated number.

Check the complete list of state-wise CBT centres below.

State Centre Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam

Vijayawada Assam Guwahati Bihar Patna Chandigarh Chandigarh Chattisgarh Raipur Delhi-NCR Delhi-NCR Gujarat Ahmedabad Haryana Gurgaon Jammu & Kashmir Jammu Jharkhand Ranchi Karnataka Bangalore Kerala Kochi

Kottayam

Kozhikode

Trivandrum Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Indore Maharashtra Mumbai

Nagpur

Pune Odisha Bhubaneswar Rajasthan Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai

Trichy

Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow

Varanasi West Bengal Kolkata Telangana Hyderabad Uttarakhand Dehradun

Important Exam Centre Instructions

All applicants must report to the test venue 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

No candidate will be able to enter the exam hall after the gate closing time.

Candidates must carry these three things with them on the day of the exam.

The print out of the MAT 2020 Admit Card (preferably colour). An Original valid ID proof (Aadhar/ Voter ID/ Passport/ PAN, etc) One blue or black ballpoint pen.

Candidates must not carry calculators, any kind of electronic device or gadget, mobile phone, etc to the exam hall. AIMA reserves the right to cancel the candidature of the applicants in the possession of these items in the exam hall and candidates using unfair means.

Applicants must ensure that the admit card is duly signed by the invigilator and the candidate himself/herself.

Candidates cannot leave the exam hall before the completion of the test or without the invigilator’s permission.

