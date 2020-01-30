AP Grama Sachivalayam: Apply for 14061 jobs before 31st Jan on gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in

AP Grama Sachivalayam

The last date to submit the applications for a total of 14,061 posts at Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam is 31st January 2020. Candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for this recruitment exam can apply through the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam.

Candidates must apply for the posts before 31st January 2020 by 11:59 pm. Those falling in the age group of 18-42 years having a degree from a recognised institution are eligible to apply for the posts.

Candidates from reserved categories can avail the relaxation in upper age limit. One must go through the notification before applying for the recruitment exam so, only the eligible candidates must appear for the examination.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment exam and to apply for the AP Grama Sachivalayam vacant posts is www.gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in , www.vsws.ap.gov.in and www.wardsachivalyama.ap.gov.in . Candidates can find the details of the admit card and exam date soon on the official website.

How to apply for AP Grama Sachivalayam Recruitment 2020?

Visit the official website of AP Grama Sachivalayam.

Click on ‘one-time profile registration OTR’ link on the home page.

Fill details and verify it.

Candidates must Log-in using registration number.

Fill form, upload images and documents.

Candidates must Pay an application fee and submit the form.

Application Fee:

Candidates must pay an application fee and an examination fee both of Rs 200 each.

Those applying for non-local districts must pay a fee of Rs 100 per district.

In case of any discrepancy, candidates can reach out at the official number 9121296051, 9121296052, 9121296053, 9121296054, 9121296055. These numbers will be active only during working days and hours.

Keep visiting the official site for more details regarding this recruitment exam.

