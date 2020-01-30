GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20 Out Today on gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in; Steps to Download here

GPSC Police Inspector Mains Admit Card 2019-20

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has issued the hall ticket of the mains written test for the post of Police Inspector (Unarmed). Applicants who have cleared the GPSC Police Inspector Prelims exam round can access GPSC PI Mains exam hall ticket from GPSC official site www.gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

The steps to access your GPSC Police Inspector Mains exam hall ticket is provided below. Competitors can likewise download the GPSC PI Mains hall ticket by choosing profile and giving their index number and Date of Birth.

Steps to download GPSC Police Inspector Mains hall ticket for the year 2019-20

Log on to the GPSC Official Website www.gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

Find the link ‘Download Call Letter’, flashing on the homepage of the site. You will be directed to another page.

Now, click on “Download Call Letter FOR MAIN EXAM / PET-PST” link

Next, you will have to select the job ‘Mains “Written Examination for Advt. No 112/2018-19, Police Inspector (Unarmed), Class 3”

Provide your credential (index number, date of birth) in the given field and click ok button

Your GPSC Police Inspector Mains hall ticket will be downloaded.

Save a print out of the hall ticket as it will be required to be shown at the exam center on the day of the exam.

Candidates must ensure all the details mentioned in the hall ticket such as name, date of birth, category, registration number, etc. are correct. Also, you need to verify your, exam date and time and exam center mentioned on the hall ticket.

Applicants who will qualify in the mains test will be called for the third round of selection process, that is, Personal Interview round.

GPSC Police Inspector Prelims test was conducted on 30 June 2019. The commission had announced an opening for 40 posts of Police Inspector (Unarmed) Class-2 in the Home Department. The last date for submitting applications was 10 January 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="GPSC Police Inspector Mains Important Notification 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/KnZvDKgdfc8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

