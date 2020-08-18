6 New Exam Centers in State and 3 Outside for OJEE 2020, Center Selection Window Extended

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020 will get new examination centers in the state and outside for aspirants.

The authority has declared this keeping the pandemic situation in mind. As per the plan, 6 new centers will be opened in convenient locations in the state and 3 outside the state for conducting online examination.

The authority of OJEE has also considered extending the changes in online center choices till 13th August. This window of reconsidering exam centers will remain open till 11:59 pm, 16th August.

The official notice published dictates that the new centers in the state are Jajpur, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Balangir, Paralakhemundi, and Phulbani. The centers outside the state will be established in Ranchi, Patna, and Kolkata.

SK Chand, OJEE Chairman, said that after 2014, this is the first time that an OJEE center will be organized outside the state.

This B.Tech admission examination will be the prime criterion of entering the government and private engineering colleges in Odisha. The dates of OJEEE 2020 will be released very soon.

Previously, the exam was decided to be conducted from 2nd May to 5th May 2020. It has to be postponed due to raging COVID-19 pandemic cases across the country.

