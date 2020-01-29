MAT 2020: Online Registration, Pattern, Eligibility for February exam

The latest notification for MAT February 2020 exam has been released. The Management Aptitude Test by AIMA is a national-level entrance exam for admission into 600+ MBA/PGDM and equivalent institutes.

It is one of the few exams that are held multiple times in an academic year. MAT is conducted in February, May, September and December every year. Applicants also get to choose between two modes of examinations- PBT and CBT.

The MAT February 2020 is around the corner. AIMA has also extended the registration for February MAT.

Find everything related to MAT February 2020 here. Check important dates, registration, syllabus, pattern here.

Latest- MAT CBT February 2020 application is open till 30th January 2020.

Important Dates: Registration, Exam

Sections Computer-Based Test (CBT) Paper-Based Test (PBT) Last Date to Apply 30th January 2020 (Extended) 09th February 2020 Exam Date 2nd February 2020 16th February 2020 Admit Card Download From 28th January 2020 From 11th Feb5 2020

Complete Guide to fill the Registration Form

Visit the official website of the MAT to apply online. mat.aima.in/feb20/ Click on the ‘Register’ tab on the top right corner of the homepage.

Step 1: The ‘Register To Apply Online’ page will open. Enter the following details very carefully.

Full Name of Candidate

Date of Birth

E-Mail Address

Mobile Number

Create a New Password

Confirm the Password

State/UT

Step 2: You will receive OTP to verify the email address and mobile number. Enter the OTP and click on the ‘Verify and Submit’ button.

Step 3: Log in to select the mode of examination, Test City choices, Payment mode. Click on the ‘Save and Next’ button to process the payment.

Application Fee

Application Fee for only CBT or PBT Rs. 1550 Application Fee for Both CBT & PBT Rs. 2650 Fee for Selecting Extra Management Institute Rs. 118 per college

Mode of Payment: Debit / Credit Card / Net Banking / Wallet or UPI

Step 4: Upload the Photograph and Signature as per the following registration guidelines.

The photograph should be a recent passport size picture with a light colour background.

There must be no reflection on your glasses (if you wear any).

Applicants must ensure that both ears are visible.

Caps, hats and dark glasses are NOT acceptable in the photograph.

Applicants can wear religious headwear but it must not cover your face.

The signature must be on a white paper with black ink.

Applicants do not need to scan the entire page but just the signature area.

The signature must match with the exam centre signature.

Click on ‘Save & Next’ to proceed further.

Steps 5 to 8: The online application form page will open. Enter the required details very carefully as the details will also determine your eligibility for appearing in the MAT.

Candidates selecting both PBT and CBT modes will get the benefit of choosing 2 additional Management Institutes for sending their scores along with 5 others.

Save all the information by clicking on the ‘Save’ button while filling the registration form.

Edit before Final Submission- Applicants must log in again to edit the information. Make sure to ‘Save’ the details after editing the application.

Step 9: Download the application form after applying.

Keep the following documents ready before starting to fill up the online application.

Valid Email ID (the email should remain valid for at least 1 year)

Scan a photograph of the candidate (passport size formal picture) in jpg/jpeg format. The size of the scanned photo must be between 20 KB and 150KB.

Scan the signature of the candidate in jpg/jpeg format. The size of the scanned signature should be between 20KB and 150KB.

Educational Details

Personal Details

Debit/Credit Card or other payment details.

Updates/Changes after Final Submission

All candidates completing their registration will be able to update the following details.

Update Details if: Applicants can edit all details except Name, DOB, Email and mobile number after downloading and reviewing the application form by using steps 3-7. Update Mode of Examination & Test City Choices: Candidates can also update their mode of exam & test city choices from the remaining available options. Candidates registering for only one mode can also register for the other Additional Management Institute Choices: Candidates can select as many as MIs with an extra fee of INR 118/- per institute.

Eligibility Criteria for MAT 2020

All applicants meeting the following minimum eligibility criteria can appear for the MAT 2020 February exam.

Applicants must be a graduate (3 years Bachelor Degree) or equivalent in any discipline from a recognized.

Students in their final year of Bachelor Degree can also appear for MAT provisionally.

The minimum percentage requirement in graduation is set by the management institutes separately. This percentage will vary for all B-School/University. Candidates needing more information regarding this can refer to the official website of their preferred college.

Both Indian and Foreign nationals are eligible to apply for MAT.

Is there an age limit to appear for MAT?

No, there is no age bar for the MAT exam.

MAT 2020 Exam Pattern

There will be five sections in the MAT 2020 paper. Each section will consist of 40 questions. These are as follows.

Language Comprehension Mathematical Skills- Data Analysis and Sufficiency Intelligence and Critical Reasoning Indian and Global Environment

Total Duration 150 minutes/ 2 and ½ hours Total Questions 200 Total Marks 200 Sectional Time Limit No Type of Question Multiple Choice Questions with four options

MAT 2020 Marking Scheme

Each question will carry 1 mark.

There will be negative marking for incorrect responses. Each wrong will deduct 0.25 marks from the total score of the candidate.

There will be no negative marking for unanswered or unattempted questions.

Important Features of MAT

MAT is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified test by the Intertek with accreditation to UKAS and Quality Council of India.

The MAT is an entrance test for all recognized MBA/ PGDM programmes.

The MAT score will be accepted by 600+ Management Institutes and University Departments.

