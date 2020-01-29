CMAT 2020 Exam Section-wise Analysis

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) was conducted by the National Testing Agency on 28th January 2020 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The exam was held in 200+ centres across 104 cities in India.

The CMAT 2020 was more lenient than the CMAT 2019. The scores of CMAT will become the gateway to more than 1000 AICTE approved colleges. Find the section-wise question distribution, difficulty level and the good attempt for the 2020 CMAT.

CMAT 2020 Overall Analysis– The CMAT 2020 paper was more easygoing than CMAT 2019. Except for the General Awareness section, all three sections were easy to attempt and solve. However, candidates expecting 95+ percentile should obtain 300+ marks in the CMAT paper.

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

There were 100 problems divided into four sections. Each part or section consisted of 25 questions. Every question carries 04 marks. There will be negative marking of one mark for every wrong response.

CMAT 2020 Difficulty Level

The section-wise difficulty level of CMAT 2020 exam is as follows.

Overall- Easy

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation- Easy Logical Reasoning- Easy Language Comprehension- Moderate General Awareness- Moderate

CMAT 2020 Section-Wise Analysis

Find the section-wise analysis, question distribution and good attempts below.

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Topics Number of Questions Arithmetic 8 Data Interpretation 4 Geometry 2 Probability 4 Number System 7 Total 25

The questions of this section were comparatively easy from the previous year’s paper. There were two or three questions which were quite tricky. Other than these, all other questions were not time-consuming and could have been solved quite easily.

Good Attempt– 19 with 90% accuracy

Logical Reasoning

Topics Number of Questions Analogy 3 Visual Reasoning 3 Series 4 Blood Relation 4 Syllogism 2 Misc 9 Total 25

The logical reasoning section did not consist of many tricky questions and was quite easy to solve. This can be easily called the easiest of all sections in CMAT. Any applicant with daily practice and strong basic concept can score 95+ percentile in this section.

Good Attempt- 22 to 23 with 85 to 90% accuracy.

Language Comprehension

Topics Number of Questions Reading Comprehension 6 Fill in the Blanks 3 Jumbled Sentences 2 Synonyms & Antonyms 8 Correction 2 Phrases 4 Total 25

There was only one reading comprehension passage with 6 questions to solve. The difficulty level of this section was quite easier as compared to last year. There were two to three tricky questions which candidates could have found difficult to solve. Rest of the questions could have been attempted with 80% accuracy.

Good Attempt- 18 questions

General Awareness

Topics Number of Questions Current Affairs 3 Economy 3 Geography 4 Awards and Personality 2 Books and Authors 2 Science 2 Sports 2 Miscellaneous 7 Total 25

The General Awareness section was the most tricky section of the CMAT paper. There were hardly 2 to 3 questions from current affairs. The rest of the questions were from the static portion of the general knowledge. Candidates with a decent amount of static general knowledge could have attempted the section with 80 to 85% accuracy.

Good Attempt– 14 to 15 questions

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CMAT 2020 Result

CMAT 2020 Result

The NTA will release the CMAT 2020 result by 7th February 2020. CMAT will also release the official answer key in few days. Stay tuned with PaGalGuy for more updates.

<noscript><iframe title="CMAT 2020 analysis | Expected cutoffs and Percentile" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ApMx9wM3kTE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More