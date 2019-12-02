MAT 2019 Registration Last Date for Paper Based Exam is Today, Register on mat.aima.in

MAT 2019 Registration

The last date to register for MAT 2019 exam is Today. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for MAT 2019 by visiting the official website of PBT MAT on or before 4 pm today.

MAT 2019 is being held by the All India Management Association (AIMA) in collaboration with the Paytm for the online registration. Those who are interested to apply for PBT and CBT 2019 exam can do so by logging in to their Paytm account.

The registration process began from 9th October 2019 however, Paytm collaboration announcement came on 19th November 2019. This year AIMA is not carrying out offline registration so, candidates must either do the online registration through the website or through the Paytm link.

The official website to do online registration for MAT 2019 is www.mat.aima.in or through Paytm.

Important Dates:

Name of the Events Last Dates The Last date to apply for MAT CBT 2019 6th December 2019 The Last date to apply for MAT PBT 2019 1st December 2019

Steps to apply Online for MAT 2019:

Visit official website of AIMA MAT.

Go to the “Online Registration by Candidates for December 2019 MAT” link on home page.

Fill up your personal information details like Name, Date of Birth, Email ID, Mobile Number, etc.

Click on Submit.

Make the payment through online mode.

Download and print the MAT 2019 application form.

The direct links for the online registration are as follows:

The application fee for either computer based of paper based is Rs. 1550. If candidates are applying for both the modes, then the application fee will be Rs. 2650.

The PBT MAT 2019 is scheduled to be on 8th December 2019 and CBT based MAT 2019 is scheduled to be on 14th December 2019.

