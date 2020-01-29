RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 to be Released Soon on Regional Websites and rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Admit Card 2020

The RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 to be released soon by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of Railway Recruitment Board.

Candidates applied for the RRB Group D 2020 exam must keep visiting the official websites of regional RRBs for latest updates. Till now there is no official updates on the release date of the RRB Group D admit card 2020.

This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the recruitment of 103769 vacancies for the Level 1 Posts under CEN No. 01/2019 across various Railway Recruitment Zones. RRB will be releasing the exam dates followed by RRB Group D Admit Cards.

The site to get more details on the recruitment exam and to download the RRB Group D Admit Card 2020 is http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ .

Steps to download RRB Group D Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of RRC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “Recruitment” link present on the home page.

Select the RRC region and get redirected to the website.

Click on the “RRC Group D or Level 1 Call Letter” Link on the home page.

Enter your individual credentials like Registration number and Date of Birth.

Click on the Submit button.

Check and download your RRC Group D e-call letter and also take a print of the same.

Exam Pattern:

The RRC Group D online examination will be consists of 100 questions from General Science (25 Marks); General Arithmetic, General Intelligence & reasoning (30 Marks); General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Marks) and Mathematics (25 Marks).

The time duration of the test will be 90 minutes (1 hour and 30 minutes).

Negative marking for incorrect answers will be done at 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates qualifying in the CBT will be called for RRC Group D Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) three times the community wise total vacancy of the Posts notified against RRBs/RRCs. Candidates qualified in RRC PET will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

