All about CMAT 2020: Important Dates, Exam Pattern, Latest Updates

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme, Duration, Sections

CMAT is an annual national-level entrance exam that the NTA conducts to select candidates for admission in various management programmes.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) falls under the ‘popular’ section of all the management entrance exams in India. The CMAT 2020 saw more than 74,000 registrations, one of the highest for MBA exams. And, why not?

The acceptability of CMAT score is only second to that of the CAT. Over 1000 management institutes will accept the score of CMAT 2020. From exam pattern to the latest updates, here is everything you need to know about the CMAT 2020.

CMAT 2020 Important Dates

Exam Date 28th January 2020 Exam Time 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Registration Begins 01.11.2019 Registration Ends 30.11.2019 (Up to 11:50 p.m.) Date of Final Successful Transaction 01.11.2019 to 01.12.2019 Centre Selection Date 01.11.2019 To 02.12.2019 (11:50 p.m.) Admit Card Download From 24th December 2019 Display of Recorded Responses To be Announced Answer Keys for inviting challenges on NTA’s website To be Announced Result By 7th February 2020

Mode of payment:Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI/PayTM

CMAT 2020 Exam Pattern

The CMAT is an online CBT mode exam. The paper will test four areas of skills of the candidates. There will be a total of 100 questions that will be divided across four sections. Each section will consist of 25 questions.

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 25 100 Logical Reasoning 25 100 Language Comprehension 25 100 General Awareness 25 100 Total 100 400

CMAT 2020 Marking Scheme

Each question will carry 04 marks.

Applicants will get 4 marks for each correct response.

One mark will be deducted from the total score obtained by the candidate for every incorrect answer.

There will be no negative marking for unanswered or unattempted questions.

Applicants can choose only one option for each question.

Candidates will get 04 marks if a question consists of two or more correct options. There will be a deduction of one mark for applicants selecting the wrong answer in this scenario.

CMAT 2020 Exam Duration

CMAT 2020 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates will get 180 minutes or three hours to attempt the paper.

Is there a sectional time limit in CMAT?

No, there is no sectional time limit in the CMAT. Candidates can move across the sections as per their preference.

CMAT 2020 Attempt Limit

CMAT is held every year around January. A candidate can only attempt the CMAT once in the academic year.

CMAT 2020 Age Limit

There is no age limit or restriction for appearing in CMAT.

Sections and Syllabus

Logical Reasoning

Blood Relation, Binary Logic, Clocks, Critical Reasoning, Coding and Decoding, Seating Arrangement, Syllogisms, Venn Diagrams, etc

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Algebra, Average, Geometry, Time and Work, Trigonometry, Mensuration, Number Systems, Probability, Equations, Mixtures and Alligations, Surds and Indices, etc.

Data Interpretation

Charts, Graphs, Tables, Caselets, Pie Chart

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Reading Comprehension, Synonyms, Idioms, Antonyms, Fill in the blanks, Summary Questions, Syntax, Jumbled Sentences, Facts and Inferences, etc.

CMAT 2020 Latest Updates

28.01.2020- CMAT Exam to be held today across 104 cities in India.

27.01.2020- NTA releases the category/gender-wise distribution of total registered candidates for CMAT.

25.01.2020- NTA issues important advisory related to admit cards and important documents for CMAT 2020.

24.12.2019- Download of Admit Card Begins.

<noscript><iframe title="CMAT 2020 | Registration dates | Exam pattern | Eligibility criteria | Top CMAT colleges" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6zdXpKRpL04?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

