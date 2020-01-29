MAT 2020 CBT Mode Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps How to Download
The All India Management Association (AIMA) released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test on 29th January 2020.
Candidates who are going to appear for the Computer-Based Test can download the admit card from the official website of MAT starting from 9:00 am. The earlier date to download the CBT admit card was the 28th of January.
Check the complete details related to admit card here. Find out the exam day guidelines and exam pattern for MAT 2020 February exam.
Important– The last date for MAT 2020 CBT registration has been extended till 30th Jan.
Steps to Download MAT 2020 CBT Admit Card
Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2020- https://mat.aima.in/feb20/
Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button.
Step 3: Enter the registration number and your DOB.
Step 4: After submitting the login credentials, the page will display your CBT admit card.
Step 5: Download and take a print out on an A4 size paper (preferably colour print).
Important Notice: The admit card is available for candidates completing their registration successfully before 28th January 2020.
Details of MAT 2020 Admit Card
Check if your admit card contains the following details.
- Name
- Registration Number
- Roll Number
- Date of Test
- Examination Mode
- Reporting Time
- Gate Closing Time
- Timings of Test
All applicants must read the detailed instructions and follow them on the day of the exam.
MAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines
- Applicants must report to the test venue at the reporting or 90 minutes before the scheduled exam time.
- Applicants can enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.
- Candidates must carry the following documents/ items while appearing for the test.
- The print out of the MAT Admit Card.
- A valid ORIGINAL Id (Voter card/ Aadhar/ Passport/ PAN Car, etc).
- A Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.
- Applicants must not have any kind of electronic device or gadget, paper, calculator, etc with them while writing the test.
Note- Candidates must ensure that one part of their admit card is signed by themselves and the invigilator.
MAT 2020 Exam Pattern
|Mode of the Exam
|Computer-Based Test/ Online
|The Medium of MAT 2020
|English
|Level of Exam
|National
|Total Duration
|150 minutes or 2 and ½ hours
|Total Marks
|200
|Number of Sections
|Five
a) Language Comprehension
b) Mathematical Skill
c) Data Analysis and Sufficiency
d) General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning
e) Indian and Global Environment respectively
|Number of Questions in each section
|40
|Negative Marking
|0.25 marks for every incorrect response