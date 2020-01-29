MAT 2020 CBT Mode Admit Card Released at mat.aima.in, Steps How to Download

The All India Management Association (AIMA) released the admit card for the Management Aptitude Test on 29th January 2020.

Candidates who are going to appear for the Computer-Based Test can download the admit card from the official website of MAT starting from 9:00 am. The earlier date to download the CBT admit card was the 28th of January.

Check the complete details related to admit card here. Find out the exam day guidelines and exam pattern for MAT 2020 February exam.

Important– The last date for MAT 2020 CBT registration has been extended till 30th Jan.

Steps to Download MAT 2020 CBT Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2020- https://mat.aima.in/feb20/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and your DOB.

Step 4: After submitting the login credentials, the page will display your CBT admit card.

Step 5: Download and take a print out on an A4 size paper (preferably colour print).

Important Notice: The admit card is available for candidates completing their registration successfully before 28th January 2020.

Details of MAT 2020 Admit Card

Check if your admit card contains the following details.

Name

Registration Number

Roll Number

Date of Test

Examination Mode

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

Timings of Test

All applicants must read the detailed instructions and follow them on the day of the exam.

MAT 2020 Exam Day Guidelines

Applicants must report to the test venue at the reporting or 90 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

Applicants can enter the exam hall 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must carry the following documents/ items while appearing for the test.

The print out of the MAT Admit Card. A valid ORIGINAL Id (Voter card/ Aadhar/ Passport/ PAN Car, etc). A Blue or Black Ball Point Pen.

Applicants must not have any kind of electronic device or gadget, paper, calculator, etc with them while writing the test.

Note- Candidates must ensure that one part of their admit card is signed by themselves and the invigilator.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

MAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Mode of the Exam Computer-Based Test/ Online The Medium of MAT 2020 English Level of Exam National Total Duration 150 minutes or 2 and ½ hours Total Marks 200 Number of Sections Five a) Language Comprehension b) Mathematical Skill c) Data Analysis and Sufficiency d) General Intelligence and Critical Reasoning e) Indian and Global Environment respectively Number of Questions in each section 40 Negative Marking 0.25 marks for every incorrect response