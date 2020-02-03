The Computer Based Test of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) was conducted on 2nd February 2020. The All India Management Association or AIMA will conduct the Paper-Based Test on 16th February 2020.

Unlike many other MBA exams, the MAT is held multiple times in a year. Since more than 600 management institutes will accept the MAT 2020 score, it is very important to select the colleges you want to apply to for your MBA program.

Can applicants afford to score a 75 percentile in a crucial exam like MAT? Candidates often wonder if they should sit for the next MAT exam if they secure a percentile around 75 in the first attempt. After the February 2020 MAT exam, the applicants can sit for the MAT in May, September and December 2020-2021.

To help you decide if you should move forward with a 75 percentile, we have combined the list of top MBA colleges accepting 75+ MAT percentile below.

MAT 2020 Score vs Percentile

How are both calculated?

Each section consists of 40 marks and the total marks a candidate can obtain is 200.

Only four out of the five sections are considered for percentile calculation in MAT.

The marks obtained in the Indian and Global Environment are excluded from the calculation of the percentile.

Candidates get the raw score out of 200 but the percentile is calculated out of 160.

MAT score for each section will be scaled at 100.

The scorecard will reflect the scaled score range (0-100) instead of the actual marks out of 40.

To obtain the percentile, MAT will also consider the relative performance of all other candidates.

The score received on the scale of 0-199 will be then converted to the composite score out of 800.

The final percentile will be based on the composite score.

Tier 1- 75+ Percentile

Nonetheless, a 75+ percentile in MAT is not considered bad because there are plenty of good MBA colleges that shortlist candidates based on this percentile. After the shortlisting process, it is the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds that will hold more than 55 per cent weightage in most of the colleges. Therefore, aspirants with a 75+ MAT score have a wider choice than the other candidates. It is up to them if they want to appear for the next MAT exam in May or the interview round of some of the top MBA colleges in India.

The candidates securing a percentile in this range can apply to any of the following institutes.

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Kochi

Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

VIT Business School, Vellore

SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur

Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB), New Delhi

FLAME University, Pune

Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), Pune

OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat

Tier 2- 70+ Percentile

Missed the 75 percentile mark? More colleges are accepting a 70+ percentile than the 75+ percentile. If you have obtained a MAT percentile between 70 to 74, you can apply to some of the good MBA colleges in India.

Gitam School of International Business (GSIB), Visakhapatnam

Joseph Institute of Management, Bangalore

Doon Business School, Dehradun

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Usha & Lakshmi Mittal Institute of Management (BULMIM), New Delhi

M S Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bangalore

ITM Business School, Warangal

GITAM Hyderabad Business School, Hyderabad

International Institute of Management Studies(IIMS), Pune

PES University, Bangalore

MIT School of Telecom Management (MITSOT), Pune

Siva Sivani Institute of Management (SSIM), Secunderabad

Kirloskar Institute of Advanced Management Studies, Harihar

SSN School of Management, Chennai

SCMS Cochin School of Business, Kochi

