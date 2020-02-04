List of Top MBA Colleges accepting 90+ MAT Percentile

MAT is one of the most sought-after entrance exams that thousands of MBA aspirants undertake to get closer to their management dreams. The first of the four MAT exams of the 2020 academic year will span across February.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) MAT was held on 2nd February 2020. Nearly 20,000 candidates register for every MAT but only a handful of candidates manage to secure a 90 and above percentile.

As more than 600 B-schools will accept the MAT score, it is crucial to shortlist a few colleges that candidates can target with a 90 and above percentile. Unlike the very popular belief, there are plenty of top MBA colleges that are accepting the MAT score.

Find the top MBA colleges accepting the February MAT score below.

Top MBA Colleges Accepting 90+ MAT Percentile

Congratulations on securing a wonderful percentile. You now have the chance of studying in one of the top MBA colleges in India. A top MBA college is an institute that offers quality curriculum, wonderful placement opportunities Candidates with a 90+ MAT percentile can apply to any of the colleges accepting MAT scores.

The management institutions are usually flexible with the minimum cut-off percentile as most colleges set the minimum cut-off percentile at 80. Candidates with 90 and above percentile have a greater probability to get into the colleges setting 80+ cut-off.

Here are some of the Top MBA colleges that you can target with a 90+ percentile.

Name of the Institute Approx MAT Cut-off Average Salary of the Placed Students 2019 Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad 90+ 6.1 LPA SIES College of Management Studies, Navi Mumbai 91+ 7.14 LPA New Delhi Institute of Management (NDIM), Delhi 90+ N/A School of Inspired Leadership (SOIL), Gurgaon 92+ 9.37 LPA Balaji Institute Of Modern Management (BIMM), Pune 90+ N/A Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida 90+ Highest- 18.5 LPA Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida 80 to 90 11 LPA Christ University, Bangalore 80 to 90 6.85 LPA FLAME University, Pune 80+ 6.64 LPA Jagan Institute of Management Studies, New Delhi 85 to 90 N/A IPE Hyderabad 80 to 90 N/A

Note- N/A here means Not Available.

What if I don’t get 90+ percentile in MAT?

Candidates who are unsure of securing a 90 and above percentile can do the following.

Take the MAT exam in May, September or December 2020. If there is a specific B-School that the candidate wants to study at, he or she can re-appear for the next MAT.

Applicants with 80+ MAT percentile have the possibility of converting any of the aforementioned colleges.

Candidates with 70+ MAT percentile also have the opportunity of applying to some of the other good MBA colleges in India.

Aspirants who are not satisfied with their February MAT score/ percentile can also appear for other upcoming entrance exams like NMAT, MAH-CET, etc.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for MAT Exam Discussion

How to apply for colleges accepting 90+ MAT percentile?

Applicants get to select the colleges where AIMA will send the MAT score while filling up the registration form. Candidates will get the option of selecting up to five institutes.

All colleges have different procedures for application after the announcement of MAT results. For most top colleges, you will have to register separately for the MBA/ PGDM program. Visit the website of your prefered college/s regularly for the latest updates.

Read More