LIC HFL Assistant Manager 2019 Final Result Declared, Check on official website @www.licindia.in

Life Insurance Corporation of India is one of the biggest public sector insurance companies of India and offers a wide range of products to its customers through its various division. LIC HFL is the division of LIC that deals with home loans and related credit facilities.

As the demand for home loans from the company is on a steady rise in India, LIC HFL periodically conducts various recruitment drives for selection of most suitable candidates to support its expansion plans. Recently, LIC HFL organised a recruitment campaign for selection of 300 qualified candidates for the post of Assistant Manager across multiple branches in the country.

Out of the 200 available vacancies, 100 vacancies are for the post of manager, 75 vacancies are for the post of associate, and 125 vacancies are for the post of assistant.

The application process for the same commenced on 8th August 2019 and culminated on 26th August 2019. The online exam for LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 was conducted on 9th and 10th October 2019 across multiple venues.

As soon as the online exam for LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019 was conducted, candidates had been waiting for latest updates from LIC HFL regarding the final results. Now, finally, there is a new update from LIC HFL regarding the final result.

LIC HFL has published the results for LIC HFL Assistant Manager Main Exam 2019 on its official website www.licindia.in.

So, the candidates who had appeared for the online exam can now log-on to the official website of LIC and check their result. The results have been published in the PDF format and can be downloaded easily by the candidates.

Though in due course, LIC will send further instructions to selected candidates through email. So, the candidates must check their emails as well the official website of LIC regularly for important updates pertaining to the LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019. I

nitially, the selected candidates will be appointed as Management Trainee for a period of one year and subsequently, when they complete the training period, they will be appointed as the Assistant Manager with LIC HFL.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under LIC HFL Assistant Manager recruitment 2019?

Answer: A total of 200 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive.

Question: Which is the official website to download the result for LIC HFL Assistant Manager Main Exam 2019?

Answer: Candidates need to download their results from the official website of LIC @ www.licindia.in.

Question: When was the LIC HFL Assistant Manager Main Exam 2019 conducted?

Answer: The mains exam was conducted on 9th and 10th October 2019 across multiple venues in the country.

Question: When will the selected candidates be informed about the further selection process?

Answer: Selected candidates will receive instructions on their registered email.

