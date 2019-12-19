ICSI CS Foundation 2019 Admit Card Released, Download now @icsi.edu

The Entrance to become CS i.e. Foundation program held by ICSI has released the admit for the examination, admit card includes all the details such as candidate’s name, photo, signature, exam timings, etc. In case, any of the details are inaccurate, candidates must promptly bring the same to the notice of the concerned authorities.

The candidate’s photo or signature in the admit card becomes a crucial part and in case it is not clear then the candidate is deemed to affix a photo on it and get it attested by Gazette Officer/Member of ICSI.

Along with the ICSI identification card provided at the time of registration the candidates also have to bring one identical photograph, for submitting it to the superintendent of the examination center.

Also, everything should be attested by the authorized official(s) of the Institute as mentioned below on the second page of the admit card. Note that no student shall be entertained in the exam campus without their student ID card can download it from icsi.edu.

The arriving time in the exam center is, at least, 60 minutes before the test. The candidate’s admit card and the id card are monitored at the center and if both are real, candidates are allowed to take the exam. Followed by signing on the attendance sheet before the exam and towards the end have to get signature on the invigilator on the admit card respectively.

At the time of the exam, candidates are permitted to use their battery-operated, soundless, cordless, common calculator with not higher than 6 functions, 12 digits, and 2 memories there shall be no place for scientific or printing model calculators which has been strictly prohibited by ICSI.

The Foundation paper shall cover 50 MCQ type questions of 2 marks each in each paper. The term of the exam is 90 minutes for both the papers, on each day. Candidates who are allowed exemption will get 45 minutes extra.

All the details are thoroughly given on the second page of the admit card. For additional details check the notification and keep themselves updated through the same.

