LIC Assistant Result 2019 to be Released Soon on licindia.in, Steps to download here

LIC Assistant Result 2019

The results of LIC Assistant preliminary exam 2019 to be released soon by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Candidates will be able to check their result once released on the official website of LIC.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Assistant 2019 exam was on 30th and 31st October 2019. LIC will be releasing the LIC Assistant 2019 result region-wise on its official website.

This recruitment exam was held to fulfil the vacancy 7871 posts of Assistant Posts in Northern Zone, Western Zone of India, North Central Zone, East Central Zone, Eastern Zone, Central Zone, South Central Zone and Southern Zone.

The official website to get more details on the LIC Assistant 2019 result is www.licindia.in . Candidates can download their result by following below instructions.

Steps to download LIC Assistant Result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC as mentioned above.

Click on the “LIC Assistant Result 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the result.

Take a print of the result for future use.

Although there is no official notification or dates on the release of the result but it is expected to release soon based on the previous year trends.

Exam Pattern:

LIC Assistant Mains 2019 will consist of objective tests for 200 Marks.

The objective test will be online.

It will have separate timing for every section.

The candidates need to qualify in every test separately.

Candidates who will qualify in LIC Assistant Prelims Exam 2019 will be able to appear in LIC Assistant Mains 2019. The board is yet to announce the exact date of LIC Assistant Mains 2019. Candidates will be able to check the LIC Assistant Mains 2019 Exam Date only after the announcement of result.

Also read, LIC Assistant Result 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b5uxdMgelew?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

LIC Assistant Result 2019 to be Released Soon on licindia.in, Steps to download here was last modified:

Read More