LIC HFL 2019 Final Result for Assistant and Associate posts Released on lichousing.com

LIC HFL 2019 Final Result for Assistant and Associate posts

The result for LIC HFL 2019 exam for Assistant and Associate posts has been released by the Life Insurance Corporation, LIC. Candidates appeared in LIC HFL exam can download their result from the official website of LIC.

The online examination for Assistant and Associate posts was held on October 9 & 10, 2019. The LIC HFL 2019 exam was held across the country in various exam centres.

Candidates qualifying the mains exam will be able to appear for the interview round. The interview for the LIC HFL Assistant and Associate 2019 exam was held in December 2019.

The official website to get more adequate details on the LIC HFL 2019 examination and check the final result is www.lichousing.com . Candidates must strictly follow the below mentioned points in order to download the result released.

Steps to download LIC HFL Final Result 2019:

Visit the official web page of LIC Housing present on the home page.

Click on the “Careers” link available on the home page.

You can click on the links, LIC HFL Assistant Result 2019 and LIC HFL Associate Result 2019.

Check and download the result in the form of PDF file.

Candidates must take a hard copy of the result for future use.

The final selection list will be prepared on the basis of combined marks of Online Examination and Interview subject to minimum qualifying marks in the Interview. The LIC HFL 2019 final merit list and selection of candidates will be separate for each post of Assistant, Associate & Assistant Manager.

This recruitment exam for LIC HFL Assistant and Associate 2019 is being held to fill up 300 posts of Assistant and Associate in the organization.

