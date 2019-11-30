LIC HFL Assistant and Associate Result 2019 Announced on lichousing.com, Download Admit Card for the Interview Round

LIC HFL Assistant and Associate Result 2019

The result of the online test for the post of Assistant and Associate has been declared by the Life Insurance Corporation-Housing Finance Division (LIC HFL). Candidates appeared in this exam can download their result from the official website.

Candidates qualified in this exam will be able to appear for the interview round. Only those candidates whose rank is high in the order of merit list based on their respective Marks in Online Examination has been called for the interview round.

Candidates can check the result by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The official website to get details on the exam and check the result is www.lichousing.com . Candidates can check their results by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to Download LIC HFL Assistant and Associate Result 2019:

Visit the official website of LIC HFL.

Click on the “Careers” Tab.

Go to the “Click Here”, given against “To View Candidates selected for Interview for the post of Assistant and To View Candidates selected for Interview for the post of Assistant”.

You will get redirected to a PDF file.

Check your result through the roll number.

Check and download the result for future reference.

The PDF file of the result will contain only the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

The interview admit card has also been released by the LIC for the shortlisted candidates. LIC HFL Interview Admit Card can be downloaded through the link below:

This recruitment exam was held by the LIC HFL on 9th and 10th October 2019 for the recruitment 300 Assistant, Associate and Assistant Manager Posts. Keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

