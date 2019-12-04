HomeInsurance Articles
    • LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 35 Vacancies at lichousing.com, Check here for Eligibility and other detail

    Posted on by Vasudha

    LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019, Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Ltd announced vacancies for Assistant Manager Legal posts. Candidates can check apply online from official website lichousing.com

    Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Ltd is looking for candidates for the recruitment for Assistant Manager Legal posts.

    The application form needs to be submitted on the online mode only and candidates can pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Ru Pay, Cash Card, Mobile Wallet or pay in cash as offline mode.

    Important Dates

    Interested candidates can check below the important dates for the LIC HFL Assistant Manager Legal recruitment 2019:-

    Events Date
    Beginning of Application form 2nd December 2019
    Last Date to submit the application form 16th December 2019
    Last Date to submit the application fee 16th December 2019
    Examination Date 27th January 2020
    Availability of Admit Card January 2020

    The application fee for all category candidates is INR 500 and candidates can pay the application fee either through online or offline mode.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidate should be between 23 to 30 years of age as on 01st January 2019.

    Candidate should have the Bachelor Degree in Law (3 year / 5 year) from any recognized university. It is mandatory that candidate should have scored minimum of 55 percent marks in Bachelor Degree.

    Vacancy Details

    There are total of 35 posts released for the LIC HFL Assistant Manager recruitment 2019. Candidates are advised to read the full instructions online on the official website before applying for the posts. The official website link to apply is https://www.lichousing.com/recruitment.php. Candidates can view the detailed advertisement and also apply from the given link.

    Candidates can check the following posts open state wise:-

    State Number of Posts
    Chhattisgarh 01
    Madhya Pradesh 01
    Bihar 01
    Maharashtra 05
    Odisha 01
    Assam 01
    Kerala 01
    Chandigarh 01
    West Bengal 02
    Uttar Pradesh 04
    Telangana 02
    Delhi 03
    Karnataka 04
    Gujarat 01
    Rajasthan 01
    Andhra Pradesh 01
    Tamil Nadu 05
    Total 35

