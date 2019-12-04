LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 35 Vacancies at lichousing.com, Check here for Eligibility and other detail

Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Ltd is looking for candidates for the recruitment for Assistant Manager Legal posts.

The application form needs to be submitted on the online mode only and candidates can pay the application fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, Ru Pay, Cash Card, Mobile Wallet or pay in cash as offline mode.

Important Dates

Interested candidates can check below the important dates for the LIC HFL Assistant Manager Legal recruitment 2019:-

Events Date Beginning of Application form 2nd December 2019 Last Date to submit the application form 16th December 2019 Last Date to submit the application fee 16th December 2019 Examination Date 27th January 2020 Availability of Admit Card January 2020

The application fee for all category candidates is INR 500 and candidates can pay the application fee either through online or offline mode.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be between 23 to 30 years of age as on 01st January 2019.

Candidate should have the Bachelor Degree in Law (3 year / 5 year) from any recognized university. It is mandatory that candidate should have scored minimum of 55 percent marks in Bachelor Degree.

Vacancy Details

There are total of 35 posts released for the LIC HFL Assistant Manager recruitment 2019. Candidates are advised to read the full instructions online on the official website before applying for the posts. The official website link to apply is https://www.lichousing.com/recruitment.php. Candidates can view the detailed advertisement and also apply from the given link.

Candidates can check the following posts open state wise:-

State Number of Posts Chhattisgarh 01 Madhya Pradesh 01 Bihar 01 Maharashtra 05 Odisha 01 Assam 01 Kerala 01 Chandigarh 01 West Bengal 02 Uttar Pradesh 04 Telangana 02 Delhi 03 Karnataka 04 Gujarat 01 Rajasthan 01 Andhra Pradesh 01 Tamil Nadu 05 Total 35

LIC HFL Assistant Manager Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 35 Vacancies at lichousing.com, Check here for Eligibility and other detail was last modified:

Read More