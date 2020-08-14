Know all about XAT 2021 Important dates for Registration, Admit Card, Exam, Result and much more

Latest Update on XAT 2021

The Xavier School of Management has been planning to release the schedule for 2021 XAT examination, admission, result and much more. The authorities have planned to release the latest updates on admission activities on the official website, i.e. xatonline.in.

The candidates would be offered a glimpse of the coming up events and all the necessary things to keep in mind before applying for XAT 20201.

Moreover, as per the latest update on the examination schedule, the authorities would be conducting the test on the first Sunday of January 2021. Also, the registration window is expected to open in August 2020.

The scores achieved in the examination are further utilised by more than 150 top-notch MBA institutions across the nation.

About XAT 2021

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is an online examination conducted to open the career pathway for eminent candidates into MBA programmes and courses. Notable institutions like SPJIMR Mumbai, XIMB Bhubaneshwar, TAPMI Manipal, IMT Ghaziabad and others accept the XAT score for selecting efficient candidates into MBA/PGDM programmes.

The examination is conducted every year in the English language for aspirants coming from different corners of the country.

The XAT examination is usually conducted in January every year. Therefore, this year the authorities have planned to conduct the exam on the first Sunday of January 2021.

There have been several changes in the test format in the past years. For instance, the test is now conducted in a computer-based mode.

The XAT scores are accepted by institutions like XLRI and several other XAMI institutions and b-schools.

In the year 20217, a whopping number of 90,000 candidates applied for the exam and several made it to the top-notch MBA b-school as well. XAT is considered to be the most popular MBA entrance test after CAT.

XAT 2021 Important Dates

The latest update by the authorities has thrown light on the important dates released to the XAT examination. The candidates must mark their calendars and must be well-aware of the guidelines for the same. The important dates are mentioned herewith.

S No XAT Events Schedule for XAT 2021 1 XAT Online registration process begins Last week of August 2020 2 XAT online registration process ends Last week of November 2020 3 XAT admit card release Last week of December 2020 4 Final XAT Examination 1 st Sunday of January 2021 5 XAT Result Declaration By 31 st January 2021

XAT 2021 Eligibility Criteria 200

The candidates must abide by the eligibility criteria and other guidelines before getting themselves registered for the exam.

Moreover, any candidate who does not follow the eligibility criteria would be considered unfit for further selection into the course. The eligibility criteria for appearing in XAT 2021 is mentioned below.

The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution. The graduation programme must be for a minimum of 3 year or other equivalents in other subjects/discipline. Moreover, the candidates must also hold a minimum passing percentage in their graduation courses. The candidates who are currently in their final year or are giving their final exams are also free to apply for XAT 2021. The candidate must be of Indian nationality. In case of foreign or NRI candidates, aspirants can get admission based on the GMAT scores. This is applicable to several foreign and NRI aspirants other than those of Dubai and Kathmandu. More detailed eligibility criteria and details have been mentioned on the official website of XAT 2021. The candidates looking forward to programmes like MBA in Human Resource Management (HRM) or MBA in Business Management (BM) can look for detailed eligibility guidelines before appearing in the test.

XAT 2021 Registration Details

As per the latest updates released by the XAT conducting authorities, the registration windows are most likely to open in the last week of August 2020.

The candidates looking forward to getting admission into any of MBA institutions accepting XAT score must initially register themselves.

The admission form will be made available in both offline and online format. An application fee would also be charged from the candidates for the same.

The XAT registration process comprises two steps. Initially, the candidates would be filling up the registration form for XAT 2021, and secondly, the candidates would be filling up the Application form for XAT 2021 admission.

The registration process can only be done through the link on the official website. This would allow the registered candidate to hold personal credentials which could be used for logging in the website for personal status on the exam and XAT admission.

For filling the application form for XAT 2021, the candidates would be asked to provide information on details like parent’s name, address, contact details, email, examination centre preferences, etc. along with scanned copies of signature and passport size photograph.

The application form would be complete only after the submission of the fee payment. The fee amount for application is INR 1700/- per candidate. For every additional course, the candidates would be required to pay INR 300/- each.

The candidates can get themselves registered for XAT 2021 till the second week of December. However, they would be obliged to make a payment for additional late fee for registration.

Conclusion

The candidates must be well-aware of the necessary guidelines before applying for XAT 2021. Moreover, detailed knowledge of syllabus, exam format, marking scheme, selection process and cut-offs also holds great importance.

The aspirants must prepare themselves accordingly since it is a tough examination with hundreds of other candidates in competition.

Moreover, the official website must be checked regularly for latest updates on the registration link, schedules, the release of mock test papers, admission guideline and much more. In addition to this, knowledge of the registration and application process would also be helpful.

