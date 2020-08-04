Karnataka PGCET 2020: Check new Dates here.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the schedules of several regional and state examination, thus concerning the students from different sections of the country.

The state and regional education boards and committees have been working rigorously to offer quick solutions to the candidates on the concerned issues.

Thus, postponing or re-planning the examinations and offering changes in application schedules, the release of admit cards, counselling sessions and much more.

A recent update on the Karnataka PGCET 2020 examination has been released from the office of the Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan through a press conference.

The Deputy Chief Minister has announced that the examination which was scheduled to be conducted on 8th August and 9th August 2020 has been postponed till further notice.

The inter-state PGCET test was supposed to be conducted on 8th August while the Diploma CET examination was scheduled on 9th August. However, the new dates will be notified to the parents and students by the authorities soon.

The Hall Ticket for Karnataka PGCET 2020 will be released after the announcement of new dates. The candidates are advised to check the KPGCET eligibility criteria before applying for the test.

Moreover, the students who have been qualified in GATE are exempted for the test but are required to fill the application form before the due date. Moreover, the pattern and syllabus for applying programmes are different from one another.

The result for the test is expected to be released in the third week of August 2020. The candidates who would qualify will be further required to attend the Karnataka PGCET Counselling session in September 2020 along with the required documents.

The examination has been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation and its spread from length to breadth of the nation. With social distancing norms and the restriction on public transportations, students were concerned about their fates.

Through several pleas and petitions, the examination authorities have decided in favour of its students and thus, preventing the spread of the virus. The application form for the test was made available for the aspirants until 7th July 2020.

The state-level entrance examination is conducted for programmes and courses like MBA, M.Arch, MTech, MCA and other ME programs offered by deemed, government or self-financed institutions in Karnataka.

Updated Schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2020 Examination

Release of Application Form for Karnataka PGCET 2020- 15th July,2020

Registration begins- 15th June 2020

Reopen of Registration portal – 4th July, 2020

Last date for Registration Process- 7th July, 2020

Release of Admit Card- Date to be announced

Karnataka PGCET 2020 examination date- Postponed until further notice

Declaration of Karnataka PGCET Result- in August 2020

Counselling schedule- In September 2020

Highlights of Karnataka PGCET 2020 examination

The Karnataka PGCET is conducted every year by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

The state-level examination is conducted in offline mode

The medium of the test is English

The exam duration is of 150 minutes

The score achieved in the test is accepted by more than 200 education institutions associated with examination authority allowing admission into courses like MBA, MTech, MCA, MArch and others.

The test is conducted for students of different categories like general, SC/ST, OBC, etc. the application fee for the categories differ accordingly.

Karnataka PGCET Examination format

The entrance test syllabus depends on the course applied for. However, the basic pattern remains the same.

The test is conducted annually and allows admission into more 200 colleges and institutions as per the cut-off list released and the scores achieved in the test.

However, to summarise, the test format details are mentioned below.

The test is conducted in the English language through an Offline mode of examination

The paper is divided into two sections namely Part A and Part B

Multiple Choice questions are asked for a total of 100 marks

The total duration for the PGCET test is 2 Hours 30 minutes

A +1 and +2 marking scheme is adopted with no negative marking for any question or section

The questions are from subjects like Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Biology

Karnataka PGCET Admit Card Details

Due to the postponement of the state-level PGCET 2020 examination, the release of the admit card will also be delayed. However, the release dates will be an announcement as soon as the dates for the examination are fixed.

The admit card must be preserved by the candidates since it will be the hall ticket for the test centre. Moreover, the details of the admit card will also be required during the counselling session and further admission procedure.

The admit card will be released on the official website of the authority from which the candidates can download it on their devices. The admit card can be further printed and preserved for future purposes.

The admit card for the test was supposed to be released in July; however, the date has been postponed until further notice.

Apart from the admit card, original documents like Aadhar Card, PAN Card, Passport, Category Certificates, Birth Certificates, etc. will also be required throughout the admission procedure.

The admit card will be containing the students’ candidature along with the details of the exam centre, time, date, and other relevant details for the same. To get access to the to admit card, the following steps can be taken to download the admit card once when released.

Step 1- The admit card for Karnataka PGCET 2020 is released on the official website every year. The official website is kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2- the portal showcases a link with the title ‘Download Karnataka PGCET Admit Card’. The students are requested to click on the mentioned link.

Step 3- the admit card will be displayed on the screen after logging in with the student’s candidature

Step 4- The displayed admit card will also feature a download option. The admit card can be downloaded in a PDF format.

Step 5- Candidates are required to preserve the admit card till the admission procedure gets over.

During the entrance examination, the candidates are advised to carry their passport size photographs along with ballpoint pens for filling the details on the test sheets. For further details, the candidates are advised to keep a tab on the updates released on the official website of the examination board.

