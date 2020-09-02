Application Process Restarts for Karnataka PGCET 2020

In a recent update, the authorities conducting Karnataka PGCET 2020 has released the latest update on the exam schedule and admission process. The exam schedule for Karnataka PGCET 2020 has been recently announced by KEA.

The test will now be conducted on 7th October 2020. Interested candidates can apply for the examination on the official website.

The registration window is likely to be opened form 14th August 2020. The interested candidates can apply for the test till 20th August 2020 through the link on the official site.

Latest Update on Karnataka PGCET 2020

The Karnataka PGECT 2020 is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) every year for the selection of candidates into programmes and courses like MBA, ME, MTech, etc. among others.

The universities and institutions affiliated with the KEA board accept the PGCET score for further admission of efficient aspirants.

The KEA has announced the latest update on the test which was earlier postponed due to the prevalent health crisis in the country. The entrance exam has now been scheduled for 7th October 2020.

Moreover, the application window has been reopened as well so that the interested can fill the application form for the test. The last date to fill the online application form has now been shifted to 21st August.

The KEA authorities also added that the students who failed to submit the application fee but provided all the information in the application form can also complete their application process now.

The application window will be reopened on 14th August 2020. Earlier, the application process was divided into 2 phases. The first phase was from 15th June to 28th June 2020, whereas the second phase began from 4th to 7th July 2020.

The exam was expected to be conducted on 9th August; however, it has been postponed due to the prevalent pandemic situation in the country.

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus across different sections of the country, the Karnataka PGCET 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

The decision was taken in response to the growing concerns of students on restriction on transportation and social gathering and the life-threatening results of the pandemic.

The candidates must check the official website regularly for schedule and updates on the exam schedule, guidelines, etc.

To summarise, the important sates for Karnataka PGCET 2020 has been mentioned herewith.

S No Karnataka PGCET 2020 Events Schedule 1 Karnataka PGCET 2020 Application window reopens 14 th August 2020 (2 pm onwards) 2 Karnataka PGCET 2020 last date to fill the application form 20 th August 2020 (till 5:30 pm) 3 Karnataka PGCET 2020 release of admit card To be updated soon 4 Karnataka PGCET 2020 final examination 7 th October 2020 5 Karnataka PGCET 2020 release of answer key for the exam To be updated soon 6 Karnataka PGCET 2020 result declaration To be updated soon

How to fill the Application form for Karnataka PGCET 2020

To fill the application form for Karnataka PGCET 2020, the candidates must access the official site of KEA through their laptops, desktops, or smartphones. The following steps can be taken to fill the application form successfully.

Step 1- The candidates must open the official site of KEA. The site would mention a link stating Application for Karnataka PGCET 2020. The aspirants must click on the link provided.

Step 2- The initial step to fill the application is to get registered on the site. Registration could be done by submitting necessary details like name, address, email, contact detail, etc. post the registration process, the candidates would get personal login credentials which would be required to log in on the site. The personal credentials would be required to check the admission status of the candidate. Therefore, it must be kept safe for future purpose.

Step 3- Post the registration process; the candidates must fill the application form. The application form would require the candidate to fill in important date regarding education qualification, certificates, category, etc. along with the submission scanned copies of passport size photograph and signature. The candidate must read the guidelines thoroughly before filling the application form.

Step 4- After filling the application form, the candidate must re-check the filled information multiple time. Moreover, the candidate must also note down the application form number for submitting the application fee. The Karnataka PGCET 2020 application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs. 500 whereas for General and OBC candidates, it is Rs. 650.

Step 5- After the fee payment, the candidate must take a printout of the application form and keep it safely for future purpose.

Karnataka PGCET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Before filling the application form for Karnataka PGCET 2020, the candidates must be well-aware of the eligibility criteria. Any discrepancy in the eligibility criteria can reject the candidate’s application form restricting him from giving the test.

Therefore, the candidates must fulfil the eligibility criteria for Karnataka PGCET 2020 exam. Certain eligibility guidelines are mentioned herewith.

The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s degree for a minimum of three years or other equivalent degrees from a recognised college approved by AICTE or UGC. SC/ST candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the graduation programme. General and OBC category students must be secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the graduation course.

The candidates are advised to mark the important dates on their calendars and visit the official site of KEA regularly for more updates and admission news. Karnataka PGCET 2020 is conducted every year and allow hundreds of eminent aspirants to test their skills and knowledge.

Therefore, the candidates must prepare well before the final exam day. Knowledge of admission and exam guidelines, exam format, marking scheme, selection criteria, etc. also holds key importance.

