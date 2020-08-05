Specialized MBA for the Upliftment of the fishery Industry

Gaps between workforces and skilled workers have existed in distinct fields since time immemorable. The limited resources, future opportunities and other aspects have pushed several workers below the poverty line snatching away their sources of income and livelihood.

The situation has accelerated to such an extent that innumerable industries have diminished risking the lives of hundreds of people from different corners of the nation.

The aquaculture and fishery industry has been witnessing several challenges since the past decade due to the unavailability of resources, lack of support from the authorities, natural factors and much more.

Considering the growing concerns of the fish farmers and the ancillary industrialists, the MBA Fisheries Enterprise Management has launched a programme diminishing the hurdles of the sector.

The limitation on skilled workers and managerial strategies in the fishery industry, the programme will be focusing on uplifting the management system of the sector.

The MBA Fisheries Enterprise Management (MBA-FEM) programme is initiated by Dr J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, Tamil Nadu as a 2-year course to boost the workforce in the fishery sector of the nation.

A glimpse at the programmes focusing on Fisheries and the aquaculture industry

The institution is well-known for several programmes it offers in the fishery sector, including the BBA course which was initially offered in 2019. However, the MBA programme has caught the attention of several young professionals across different states.

Both the BBA and MBA programme offers 20 seats each annually for the interested candidates. The MBA programme was first offered in 2018, and since then it has gained momentum due to its well-structured practical curriculum.

Initially, young professionals from the state of Tamil Nadu were enrolled in the programme; however, the programme has now caught the attention of several other individuals. Recently, more than 50 queries from different parts of the country have been received regarding the MBA programme.

Career Stability and opportunities

The fishery industry of India has been looking forward to managerial transformation and upliftment. The work roles have been attaining standardization, and therefore, the industry has been hiring eminent professionals to carry out the work in the correct manner.

The fishery industry has been established since time immemorable opening the pathways for opportunities of export, production, the establishment of processing units and much more.

A candidate with an MBA degree in the fishery can be hired as an HR manager, production manager, marketing executives, etc.

Job Profiles and Recruitment

The initial placement for the candidates was encouraging since several industries and companies saw the opportunity of finding professionals who could transform their work ethics and processes.

However, currently, the global pandemic has been serving as a challenge to the college authorities. Placements and recruitments have been deferred due to the spread of the virus through the length and breadth of the country.

Moreover, complications have also occurred in the completion of the course and curriculum deliverable. Therefore, the entry of new industries and companies for the placement has been kept on hold until the prevailing situation gets better.

Admission and eligibility criteria

The admission into the undergraduate BBA course is made on the basis of the minimum percentage scored in the 10+2 examinations. Moreover, other eligibility criteria are also released by the institution. Candidates with fishery background are preferred.

For an MBA programme in fisheries enterprise management, the admission is made on the basis of previous academic performance of the candidate as well as a personal interview or group discussion sessions.

Apart from this, the candidates are also required to submit a copy of original documents like birth certificate, category certificates, etc. during the time of admission and counselling sessions.

Government support and schemes

Due to the challenges faced in the fishery industry, the government has been modifying the policies to bring improvement in the workforce and the industries. Several schemes have been released by the state and central government to bring improvement in the industry.

Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) focus on providing necessary attention to the workers. The scheme focuses on generating direct and indirect employment and future opportunities.

Direct employment worth Rs 15 lakh is the key focus of the scheme along with the improvement in the supply and value chain.

The scheme received a total investment of Rs 20,050 crore for a duration of five years have been made under the scheme.

S A Shanmugam, Dean of Faculty of basic science, TNJFU adds that certain segments of the budget will be employed in enhancing the infrastructure of the sector whereas some part of the budget will be utilized in developing a skilled workforce to be employed in different industries.

The authorities have also been working on adopting sustainable strategies for the same. Moreover, the fishery industry requires standardization of tasks like supply chain, production, packaging and much more.

The dean adds that the project will bring massive changes to the industry after the implementation of necessary approaches and strategies. The scheme will be bridging the occurring gaps between the markets and the workmen.

Implementation of advance resources and adoption of a modern framework will be bringing great fortune to the people associated with the sector.

The MBA course in fishery focuses on the implementation of necessary advance technological means to the industries.

Challenges faced in the infrastructure and management set-up of the aquaculture industry requires quick solutions considering the ever-emerging demand for products. The industry leaders and mentors will be providing an insightful view of how they address the issues in the fishery industry and the development of necessary action plans.

However, the key focus would remain on the establishment of an efficient management set-up for the welfare of the fishers.

To summarise, the programme is for enthusiastic young professionals who believe in initiating the development in necessary sectors and thus, bringing the best to the table. The programme has been gaining momentum of different candidates across the country. Thus, aiming at a positive change in the fishery and aquaculture industry.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More