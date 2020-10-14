Karnataka PGCET 2020 Hall Tickets Released- Steps to Download

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released Karnataka PGCET hall ticket. The hall ticket is downloadable at the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and for the admit card, the candidate will need to enter the application number and date of birth. The hall ticket is for M. Tech, MBA and MCA candidates.

We have mentioned below steps of downloading Karnataka PGCET 2020 hall ticket

Visit the official website of cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the hall ticket link

Candidate will need to enter their application number and date of birth and click on the submit

You will see the hall ticket displayed on the screen

Get the print out of the same for physical display on the exam center

Information included on the hall ticket

The Karnataka PGCET 2020 admit card or hall ticket will consist of details like examination date, venue, time and more.

The entrance exam will be held on October 13 (M.Tech), October 14, 2020 (MCA and MBA).

