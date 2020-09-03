Schedule for TSCHE for Common Entrance Test (CET) TSCETs 2020, Telangana: Schedule for common entrance tests including EAMCET, ICET and PGCET announced 

Telangana State Eligibility Test (TSCETs 2020): Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has recently declared the calendar for the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the admission in the various specialised courses in the state.

The schedule included details about common entrance examinations like the Telangana State of Engineering, Medical and Agriculture Common Entrance Exam (TS EAMCET), for the educational year of 2020 – 2021.

Due to the widespread of COVID – 19 pandemics, the authorities assure the students that the examination of TSCETs 2020 will be conducted properly while practising social distancing norms and hygiene.

The officials have also decided to conduct the respected test like EAMCET and PGECET on four days each with two slots per day. Apart from these steps, certain measures have been taken to examine in the safe manner.

Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad declared the examination schedule for the TSCETs 2020 test on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

The aspirants appearing for the TSCETs 2020 can apply for admission to various professional graduate degree courses for the academic year 2020 – 2021.

In the consultation with the chairman of TSCHE, T. Papi Reddy, the Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy fully supports and accepts the examination schedule of TS Common Entrance Test (TSCETs – 2020).

More than four lakh aspirants are set to appear for the (TSCET – 2020) in the seven common entrance exams. The officials of the TSCHE has decided to conduct the entrance test from August 31 to October 4, 2020.

The officials of the TSCETs 2020 examination committee has assured the aspirants appearing for the TSCETs common entrance test that the examinations will be conducted with social distancing considering the COVID – 19 pandemics. The schedule will allow the students to mark their calendars and prepare accordingly.

Here are the steps to check the schedule of TSCETs 2020 Entrance Test

Aspirant appearing for the TSCETs 2020, need to access the official website of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE). Here are the steps to check the examination schedule of all the common entrance tests.

Step 1: – Candidates need to visit the official website of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

Step 2: – click on the homepage of TSCHE and scroll down to the News / Notification Section.

Step 3: – Candidates need to click on the link which states ‘TS Common Entrance Test (TSCETS 2020).

Step 4: – As soon as the aspirant click the link provided by THCHE, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 5: – View the examination schedule and download it for your reference.

Entrance Test Date Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2020 August 31, 2020 Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET – Engineering) 2020 September 9 to September 14, 2020 Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 September 21 to September 24, 2020 Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET – Agriculture)2020 September 28 & 29, 2020 Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET – 2020) September 30 to October 1, 2020 TS EDCET 2020 October 1 to October 3, 2020 Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test ( TS LAWCET – 2020) October 4, 2020

The Aspirants appearing for Telangana State Engineering Common (ECET) for diploma and B.sc Mathematics will be held on August 31 2020. More than 28,000 candidates have registered for the test. Moreover, more than 1,300 aspirants applied from Andhra Pradesh.

The officials of the TSCHE announced that the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET – 2020) Engineering for the aspirants preparing for the admission into engineering courses would be conducted in 4 days with two shifts per day.

The exam will be conducted on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. Approximately 1,42,860 aspirants have registered for the exam, and they include 25,512 aspirants who will appear in the (TS – EAMCET 2020) in Andhra Pradesh.

The Registered Aspirants who are appearing for the Post – Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET) can appear for the examination from September 21 to September 24, 2020. More than 21,758 candidates registered for the Post – Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGCET).

Moreover, more than 78,000 aspirants have enrolled for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET – 2020) Agriculture tests which will be held on September 28 and September 29, 2020. The test will be directed in two shifts per day.

Around 55,578 aspirants have registered for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for the admission into MBA and MCA programs. The ICET – 2020 will be conducted on September 30 and October 1, 2020. The TSCHE has also planned the Education Common Entrance Test (EDCET – 2020) with more than 43,680 competitors on 1st and 3rd October 2020.

The officials of the TSCHE has also announced the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET – 2020) Schedule. LAWCET – 2020 will commence on October 4 – 2020. More than 30,150 registered aspirants have applied for this test.

