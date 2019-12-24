GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020 Admit Card Released by NTA on gpat.nta.nic.in and cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates here

GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020 Admit Card

The admit card of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2020 and Common Management Aptitude Test, CMAT 2020 would be published today i.e. December 24, 2019. According to the official time table open on nta.ac.in, the admit cards would be made accessible on the official website for GPAT and CMAT which is gpat.nta.nic.in and cmat.nta.nic.in respectively. The applied for the examination is recommended to keep a check on the official website.

Important Dates-

Particulars Dates Registration Dates: November 1 to 30 Downloading of Admit Cards: December 24 Dates of Examinations: January 24 Declaration of results: February 3, 2020

Eligibility Criteria-

CMAT Students-

CMAT

The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline

In case the student is Graduate Courses whose result will be revealed ere commencement of admission for the scholastic year 2020-21.

GMAT-

The candidate should be a Graduate degree in Pharmacy i.e. four years after 10+2.

Candidates of the final year of B Pharmacy course are also eligible for apply

The candidates shall be B Tech or equivalent students who are not qualified to apply.

How to download the admit card of Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, GPAT 2020 and Common Management Aptitude Test, CMAT 2020:

Step 1-Firstly at the official website gpat.nta.nic.in or www.cmat.nta.nic.in – as per the respective examination you have applied for

Step 2-On the Main page, tick on the activated link for Download Admit Card when it is released.

Step 3-As a new window opens, access the registration id and password to access your account and download the admit cards.

Step 4-don’t forget to take a print out for further reference.

Both the exams are programmed to be conducted on January 28, 2020. The examinations were firstly conducted by the All India Council of Technical Education. Since 2019, nevertheless, the examinations are administered by the National Testing Agency. The exams were online computer-based tests for admission to various M. Pharma and MBA programs in the country, respectively.

Also read, CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="How to download GPAT 2020 Admit Card?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IAb25Rg6Mt8?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

GPAT 2020 and CMAT 2020 Admit Card Released by NTA on gpat.nta.nic.in and cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Important Dates here was last modified:

Read More