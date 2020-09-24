Karnataka Exam Authority Postpones PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020

Amidst several admission and examination updates flooding the internet, students and aspirants need to keep a tab on the recent news issued by several exams conducting bodies and institutions.

Due to the prevalent pandemic situation in the country, several examinations have been postponed or cancelled, considering the well-being and safety of students and staff.

On a similar note, the Karnataka Exam Authority (KEA) has postponed the annually conducted Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2020) and the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET 2020).

The authorities have postponed the entrance examination second time in a row after analysing the present pandemic situation in different cities of the country.

The authorities have issued the news on their official website. The examination has now been scheduled on 14th October 2020 whereas the PGCET 2020 is scheduled on 13th and 14th October.

The prevalent pandemic has pushed the authorities to postpone the test since the virus has now reached every corner of the country.

Earlier, the DCET 2020 was scheduled on 7th October 2020 whereas the PGCET 2020 examination was scheduled on 8th and 9th August 2020.

The DCET 2020 entrance examination is generally conducted for selecting eminent candidates for lateral entries into second- and third-year semester engineering programmes offered by different institutions and universities accepting the DCET scores and merit lists.

On the other hand, the PGCET 2020 examination is carried out for selection into postgraduation courses and programmes like ME, MA, MCA, etc. among others.

Apart from the postponement of the entrance examination schedule, the exam conducting authorities have also extended the dates for filling out the application form for both DCET and PGCET tests.

The decision has been made considering the different challenges and hurdles faced by students located in different corners of the country.

The last date for submitting the online application form has now been scheduled to 21st September for both PGCET and DCET examination. The aspirants can fill the application form through the online link available on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Examination Pattern and other important details regarding the DCET 2020 and PGCET 2020 entrance examination

A few important details regarding the test format and timings for both DCET 2020 and PGCET 2020 entrance examination are mentioned herewith.

The DCET 2020 examination paper will comprise of questions worth 180 marks.

The entrance test is likely to be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm as per updates issued by Hindustan Times. The test will be in the Kannada language for registered aspirants belonging to Horanadu and Kannadiga areas. This will only be applicable in Bangalore. This test will occur between the time slot of 3 pm and 4 pm on the same day.

For the PGCET 2020 examination, the aspirant would either have applied for Type B programmes like ME/M Tech and M Arch or Type A programmes. For Type B courses, the examination will be conducted from 10.30 am to 12.30 am on 13th October. For Type A courses, the examination will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. Both the papers will be of 100 marks each.

The entrance examination for MCA programme will be held from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm on 14th October 2020. The examination will be of 100 marks.

The entrance examination for MBA programme will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm on 14th October 2020. The examination will be of 100 marks.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for CAT Exam 2020 Discussion

Read More