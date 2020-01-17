Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 Exam Results to be declared soon on pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2020 Exam Results

No cell phones will be permitted in Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam assessment centres this year. A meeting called by the education minister S Suresh Kumar chose to proclaim the outcomes simply after the Common Entrance Test.

As revealed by TOI before, a 40-page answer sheet will be given to candidates rather than the previous 24 to keep away from the danger of extra sheets getting misplaced.

The official website to download the result is http://pue.kar.nic.in/ .

Authorities said 2,46,772 candidates will be taking the theory paper to be held in 1,016 centres and practical in 1,014 centres. Practical tests will be organized from January 25 to February 10. The minister ordered the authorities to send the related list of candidates and answer contents to particular centres as soon as possible. Scores of practical tests will be sent on the web.

Steps to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 Results:

Visit the official website.

Click on the” Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 Results” link on the Karnataka PUC home page.

Enter the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2020 Results.

Take a print of the Karnataka PUC result for future reference.

The hall tickets will be out on January 17; the circular was out on December 26, 2019. Authorities said 35,156 have enrolled for assessment of answer sheets.

A small control unit will be set up at the representative office of each locale centre along with the focal control unit. Four new help centres will be opened to facilitate the information of students’ appearance, abnormalities at test centres, details of supply of answer contents and question papers.

Also read, Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Time Table 2020.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result: Science Toppers Kruthi Muttagi & Ankitha Speaks Exclusively With TV9

