Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for 851 Vacancies for Oath Commissioner Posts on karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020

The application has been invited by the Karnataka High Court for the post of Oath Commissioner. Candidates interested and also eligible can apply to the posts of oath commissioner through the prescribed format on or before 7th February 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The application process Started Last date to apply for the position 7th February 2020 Date of the exam To be announced soon

Vacancy Details:

A total of 851 Oath Commissioner posts are vacant.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be in practice not less than 2 years and not more than 4 years.

Job Summary:

Notification Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 Notification Date Jan 13, 2020 Last Date of Submission Feb 7, 2020 Official URL http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.asp City Bangalore State Karnataka Country India Education Qual Other Qualifications Functional Administration

The notification released is here, Official Website.

Age Limit:

The age of the candidates must not be less than 35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

Candidates can apply for the recruitment exam through this link, Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link.

Candidates will get selected for Oath Commissioner Post on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.

Candidates who are Interested can appear for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 7th February 2020. Keep visiting the official website of Karnataka High Court for more updates and timely information.

