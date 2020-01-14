Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020: Apply for 851 Vacancies for Oath Commissioner Posts on karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020: Candidates can apply for 851 Vacancies for Oath Commissioner Posts on karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

    The application has been invited by the Karnataka High Court for the post of Oath Commissioner. Candidates interested and also eligible can apply to the posts of oath commissioner through the prescribed format on or before 7th February 2020.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The application process Started
    Last date to apply for the position 7th February 2020
    Date of the exam To be announced soon

    Vacancy Details:

    A total of 851 Oath Commissioner posts are vacant.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    Educational Qualification: 

    Candidates must be in practice not less than 2 years and not more than 4 years.

    Job Summary:

    Notification Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020
    Notification Date Jan 13, 2020
    Last Date of Submission Feb 7, 2020
    Official URL http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/recruitment.asp
    City Bangalore
    State Karnataka
    Country India
    Education Qual Other Qualifications
    Functional Administration

    The notification released is here, Official Website.

    Age Limit:

    The age of the candidates must not be less than 35 years (Age relaxation for reserved category for reserved category candidates as per government norms).

    Candidates can apply for the recruitment exam through this link, Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link.

    Candidates will get selected for Oath Commissioner Post on the basis of their performance in the Interview round.

    Candidates who are Interested can appear for Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 7th February 2020. Keep visiting the official website of Karnataka High Court for more updates and timely information.

    Also read, Karnataka HC District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2020.

