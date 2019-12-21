Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result 2019 declared at schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Check How to Download

There is an extremely crucial piece of information for all the candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019.

As per the latest notification released on the official website of Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka, the results for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 have now been published.

The results for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019. Have been posted on the official website of the Department of Public Instruction @ www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Thus, all the candidates who had appeared for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019, must log-on to the official website of the Department of Public Instruction and download their result as soon as possible.

As per the notification, only those candidates who have qualified the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 and their name feature in the merit list.

All those candidates who have qualified the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 will now join as Graduate Primary Teachers across the various schools in the state of Karnataka.

The notification further states that the candidates who have qualified the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 will be teaching students from Class 6th to Class 8th across different government schools in the state.

Selected candidates who have been declared qualified under Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019, should wait for latest updates from the Department of Public Information. They must check the official website as well as their email for any intimation regarding the further process involved.

How to download the result for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019

Candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps to download their result for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019: –

Log-on to the official website of Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 @ schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Now, on the home page of the website, locate the link “Graduate Primary Teacher Result – Examination 1 and Graduate Primary Teacher Result – Examination 2.”

Once you have located the link, click on the same.

This will open a new window on your screen, where the results for the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 will be displayed.

Downloads the PDF file on your system. Also, take a printout of the same for future reference.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When were the results declared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019?

Answer: The results have been declared on 20th November 2019.

Question: Where have the results for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 been declared?

Answer: The results have been declared on the following website, i.e. www.schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

Question: When will the selected candidates receive their appointment letters?

Answer: The details regarding the further process will be intimated on a later date.

Question: Where will the selected candidates be deployed on duty?

Answer: All those candidates who have qualified the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Examination 2019 will now join as Graduate Primary Teachers across the various schools in the state of Karnataka to teach students from class 6th to class 8th.

