JEE Main 2020 Result Declared at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Check How to Download Scorecard

The result for JEE main 2020 examination conducted in January has been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 can now check the result and scored on the official website. The official website of JEE main is jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Results

In last year, National Testing Agency declared the results just within two days of accumulating objections on the answer keys for January. The result for JEE main 2020 exam were expected to be out by 31st January 2020.

It should be noted that the cut off for JEE advanced would be announced only after the JEE Main 2020 April examination.

Previous Year Cut off

Students can check below the last year cut off to get the idea of this year cut off. It should be noted that the last year cut off is only given for the reference. The cut off for the year 2020 would be released only after the JEE main April 2020 examination.

The previous year cut off is as follows:-

Category Number of Candidates (Tentative) Cut off for year 2019 General 1,09,500 89.7548849 OBC-NCL 60,300 74.3166557 SC 33,333 54.0128155 ST 16,000 44.3345172 PwD 2,000 0.11371730

There is expectation that around 2.5 lakh candidates might be selected and shortlisted for JEE advanced 2020 examination. It would be based on the rank scored in JEE main 2020 examination.

It should be noted that the 2.5 lakh is only a tentative number as the IIT Delhi has not published the exact break up. IIT Delhi will be conducting the JEE Advanced 2020 examination this year.

It is reminded to the students that they can appear for the JEE Main 2020 examination in the month April again. The best score of the candidate between the January and April examination would be considered for the JEE main Rank.

