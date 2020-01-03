KCET 2020 Exam Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check here for Important Dates

There is extremely urgent information for the candidates living in the state of Karnataka and interested in applying for admission into various colleges and institutions operated by the government of Karnataka.

As per the official notification released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority, the exam schedule for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test has been released on the official website of the KCET 2020 Exam.

Therefore, all the candidates who wish to appear for the KCET 2020 exam should log-on to the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority @ www.kea.kar.nic.in and download the official examination schedule as soon as possible.

According to the notification released for the KCET 2020 exam, the registrations for the exam are expected to start in the month of February while the KCET 2020 exam will commence from 22nd April 2020 and will continue till 24th April 2020.

The KCET 2020 exam will be conducted in two shifts, i.e. morning and afternoon. The details pertaining to the venue, timing, and other important exam information will be mentioned on the admit cards.

Therefore, whenever the admit cards are released for the KCET 2020 exam, candidates must download them and take their printout.

Admit cards will be generated only for those candidates who will complete their registrations for KCET 2020 exam successfully and must be brought along on the day of the examination.

KCET 2020 exam: Important Dates

Dates Events 22nd April 2020 Biology ( 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM) Maths (2.30 PM to 3.50 PM) 23rd April 2020 Physics ( 10.30 AM to 11.50 AM) Chemistry (2.30 PM to 3.50 PM) 24th April 2020 Kannada language ( 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM)

KCET 2020 exam: Important Information

In case of medical and dental courses, candidates also need to clear the NEET 2020 to be conducted by the CBSE.

In the case of Architecture aspirants, the candidates need to appear for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture to be conducted by the Council of Architecture.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: Which is the official website for KCET 2020 exam?

Answer: The official website for KCET 2020 exam is www.kea.kar.nic.in

Question: When will the KCET 2020 exam will be held?

Answer: KCET 2020 exam will commence from 22nd April 2020 and will continue till 24th April 2020.

Question: When will the registrations for KCET 2020 start?

Answer: The registrations for KCET 2020 will commence in the month of February 2020. Candidates need to register online on the official website for KCET 2020.

Question: Will, the candidates for medical or dental courses who clear KCET, will get direct admission into the courses?

Answer: No, in case of medical and dental courses, candidates also need to clear the NEET 2020 to be conducted by the CBSE.

