Karnataka High Court Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key Released @www.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in, Check Now

The Karnataka High Court has released the District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019. So, candidates who have appeared for this test can now visit the official website and check the Answer keys.

This year the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Exam 2019 took place on 21st December 2019 at Bengalaru and now the candidates can finally access the Answer keys from the official website, i.e. www.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Checking the Answer key is important as this is the chance for the candidates to raise any kind of objections. Therefore, if the candidates have any objections regarding the Answer keys they can submit it with proper justification to the email ID of the Recruitment Registrar, High Court Karnataka rrecruithckb@gmail.com.

The candidates should make sure that they submit objections against Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key before 24th December 2019 as they will not be allowed to raise any objections after this due date.

HOW TO CHECK THE KARNATAKA HIGH COURT JUDGE PRELIMS 2019 ANSWER KEY?

In order to download the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key, the candidates will have to follow the following steps:

1. The candidates who have applied for Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 will have to visit official website, i.e. www.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

2. On reaching the home page, the candidates need to search for the link which says ‘Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2019.’

3. On getting the link, the candidates can click on it which will redirect them to a page which will provide them access to a PDF file which consists of the Answer keys in set wise

4. The candidates can then download these answer keys and save it for future reference

5. After downloading the Answer keys, the candidates can check these keys properly and raise any kind of valid objections against the answer keys and make sure that they submit the objections before 24th December 2019

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: When will the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key be out?

Answer: According to the latest notice, the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key and candidates can check it from the official website

Question: How can I get access to Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key?

Answer: The candidates can visit the online website and then follow the instructions in order to download the Answer keys

Question: When is the last date to submit the objections against Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2019 Answer Key?

Answer: The last date to submit the objections is 24th December 2019

Question: What is the official website of Karnataka High Court?

Answer: The official website is www.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

