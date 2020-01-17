IIT Bhubaneswar adding 70 UG Seats from Academic Session 2020

IIT Bhubaneswar adding 70 UG Seats

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has chosen to increase its undergraduate seats by 70. IIT Bhubaneswar affirms that the number of seats in all the seven institutes of the foundation would increment to 490 from the current 420, shared in a report by the company. This progression has been taken to help students from Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and female applicants take enrolment.

No update has been given upon expanding the number of seats in Master’s courses.

IIT Bhubaneswar is one of the new IITs, set up in 2008. The foundation offers undergrad specialized courses through seven schools which are fundamental sciences; earth, ocean, and atmosphere sciences, electrical sciences; humanities, sociologies, management, framework, mechanical sciences and minerals, metallurgical and materials designing.

Total18 seats will be included under the EWS category and 52 seats will be included under the women category. The site to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.iitbbs.ac.in/ .

Previously IIT Kharagpur had included 779 seats in April 2018, solely, for the female category. “It will help the female applicants to get the benefit of higher education in chief technological institutes. It will likewise handle the issue of gender imbalance or irregularity in IITs,” the institute had said at that point.

This occurred after a significant distinction was found in male and female count in the JEE entrance test. Lesser count of females in JEE Main directly affected gender balance in IITs, particularly after JEE Main was received as a screening test for the IIT entrance test.

It was decided by the IIT Council on its 51st meeting, held on April 28, 2017, to increase the female enrolment in B. Tech programs to 20% in the academic year 2020-2021.

