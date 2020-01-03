Karnataka HC District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2020 Released; Direct Link to Download is karnatakajudiciarv.kar.nic.in

Karnataka HC District Judge Prelims Answer Key 2020

The answer key for the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 exam has been released by the Karnataka High Court. Candidates appeared in the District Judge exam can download the answer key released on the official website of Karnataka High Court.

The exam for Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 was on 21st December 2019. The exam was held across the country at various exam centres. The final answer key has been released for the question papers in version A, B, C and D.

Candidates can expect the prelims exam result to be released in few days. Those who are qualifying in the prelim’s exam will be called for the mains exam 2020. The mains exam will occur for a duration of 3 hours. The exam will have two papers, Civil Law and Criminal Law with 150 marks for each paper.

The official web page to get more important details on the exam and download the Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 Answer Key is www.karnatakajudiciarv.kar.nic.in .

Steps to download Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 Answer Key:

Visit the official web of Karnataka High Court as mentioned above.

Click on the “Karnataka High Court District Judge Prelims 2020 Answer Key” link on the home page.

Enter credentials required to login into the individual account.

Check and download the answer key.

Save the hard copy of the answer key for future reference.

Candidates qualifying in the Karnataka High Court District Judge Mains 2020 will be called for Viva-Voce Test. The minimum marks for qualifying in the preliminary exam shall be 50 for candidates belonging to SC/ST and 60 for others.

