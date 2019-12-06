NICF Invites Applications for Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) Posts, Steps How to Apply Check here

The National Institute of Communication and Finance (NICF) has invited applicants for the recruitment of Research Associate (RA) and Junior Research Fellow (JRF) posts to work on a funded research project by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India.

The interested candidates can go through the details and make sure they fulfil the eligibility criteria before applying for the posts. The candidates have to apply on or before the 3rd of January 2020.

DETAILS OF THE JOB

Commercial Accounting/ Accrual Accounting( Research Intern) 1 post Information Technology ( Research Intern) 1 post Economics( Research Intern) 1 post

Last Date for Application: 3rd January 2020

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Educational qualifications:

The candidates should have a Post-Graduation Degree in their concerned subject- Information Technology, Commercial/ Accrual Accounting or Economics

They should have obtained a First Division or equivalent grade and should have an aptitude to carry out research Other eligibility criteria for the appointment of Research Interns

The candidates should be Indian

The candidate should not exceed the age of 35 years. However, there are relaxations for the age limit for the reserved candidates as per the rules of the Government of India

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with documentation skills

The candidates who are registered for PhD or the candidates who are pursuing MPhil will be given more preference

CERTAIN TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF TEACHING ASSOCIATES (RESEARCH INTERN)

The selected candidates will be appointed on contract basis of 6 months. The contract may be extended for another 6 months depending on the performance of the candidate

In case the work of any Teaching associate is not up to the mark, the contract can be terminated at any time after a notice of 1 month

The Teaching Associates will be given a remuneration of Rs 40,000 per month. However, if their work demands travelling, they will be reimbursed with the travel expenses applicable to Group B employees

The assignment of the Research Intern is on a full-time basis, i.e. on all working days and holidays

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates can visit the official website and can download the prescribed format from the link nicf.moc.gov.in

It should be noted that the candidates should submit the applications within 30 days of the release of the advertisement, i.e. 3rd January 2020

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The selection procedure will be based on written test or interview that will be organized by the Selection Committee for the purpose

