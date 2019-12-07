JEE Main Admit Card 2020 Released Today on jeemain.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download here

JEE Main Admit Card 2020

The admit card for JEE Main 2020 has been released by the Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates applied for this JEE Main January 2019 exam would be able to download their admit card from the official website of JEE Main NTA.

Candidates would be required to enter their log in ID and password to download the admit card. One can download the JEE Main 2019 admit card by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below.

The other credentials required to download the admit card is application number, password or date pf birth. All candidates are advised to download the admit card from the mentioned website before the deadline in order to avoid the last-minute hassle.

The official website to download the admit card of JEE Main 2020 is here, www.jeemain.nta.nic.in . Candidates must follow these steps mentioned below to download the admit card from the JEE Main website.

Steps to download JEE Main Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of JEE Main NTA mentioned above.

Click on the “JEE Main admit card 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to log in.

Check and download the admit card from the account.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The admit card will contain details of the JEE Main 2020 examination like centre and schedule/ slot allotted to them. It will also contain other details like exam date, time, venue etc.

Candidates must keep soft copies of the admit card with them for future reference. They must carry the admit card along with a photo ID proof for the verification purpose. The JEE Main 2020 would be conducted by NTA in January and then again in April as it is being held twice a year.

Stay tuned to the official JEE Main website for further updates and information.

