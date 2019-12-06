TNFUSRC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 320 Vacancies at forests.tn.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has notified the recruitment process of 320 Forest Guard jobs in the latest job Advertisement No. 02/2019.

The interested candidates can start applying for the posts through a prescribed format that will be available from the 3rd week of January 2020.

According to the latest notification, the TNFUSRC has released direct recruitment of Forest Guard (FG) and Forest Guard with Driving License (FGDL) in the Tamil Nadu Forest Department. For more detailed information, the candidate can visit the official website forests.tn.gov.in

VACANCY DETAILS

For the post of Forest Guard, there are a total number of 227 vacancies.

GT BC BCM MBC/ DC SC SC (A) ST 70 60 08 46 33 07 03

For the post of Forest Guard with Driving License, there are a total number of 93 vacancies.

GT BC BCM MBC/ DC SC SC (A) ST 00 39 02 26 21 04 01

This makes it a total of 320 vacancies.

AGE LIMIT

For the General category candidates, the minimum age limit is 21 years, and the maximum age is 30 years as on 1 st July 2019

July 2019 The SC, SC (A), ST, MBC/ DC, BC and BCM and DW of all castes: The age limit should be 21- 35 years as on July 1 st 2019

2019 For the Ex-servicemen the minimum age limit is 21 years, and the candidate should not exceed 30 years of age as on July 1st

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

FOREST GUARD POST:

The candidates should have passed their Higher Secondary with Physics, Chemistry and Biology

FOREST GUARD WITH DRIVING LICENSE

The candidates should be 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Biology The candidate should possess a valid Driving License The candidate should also have a basic knowledge of the general mechanisms of the automobiles The candidate should have a clear eyesight The candidate should have a reputed certificate claiming that the candidate has experience in driving Light motor or heavy motor vehicles

HOW TO APPLY?

Visit the online website https://www.forests.tn.gov.in and click on the link

Complete the registration and fill-up the form

Upload scanned photograph and signature

Pay the examination fee and take the print out of the application form

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – TNFUSRC Forest Guard Recruitment 2019

Question: What is the application fee for TNFUSRC Forest Guard recruitment?

Answer: The application fee for SC/ST candidates is Rs 150/- with applicable service charges, and for the other category candidates it is Rs 300/- with applicable service charges

Question: What is the selection procedure?

Answer: The selection process will include online examination, physical standards test and an Endurance test.

Question: What is the last date of the form submission?

Answer: The last date of form submission is in the first week of February 2020.

