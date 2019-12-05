NTA JEE Main Admit Card January 2020 to be Released Soon on nta.ac.in; Check for These Details on the Admit Card

HomeEngineeringJEE Main 2020 Articles
    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    NTA JEE Main Admit Card January 2020: Candidates can download the admit card and check these details from the official website, nta.ac.in.

    NTA JEE Main Admit Card January 2020
    NTA JEE Main Admit Card January 2020

    The JEE Main 2020 admit card or the hall ticket for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 to be released soon by the exam conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the admit card once released on the official website of NTA.

    The JEE Main exam is scheduled to begin on 6th January 2020 and end on 11th January 2020. The NTA JEE held two times every year. So, the next session exam will begin from 3rd April 2020 and will end on 9th April 2020.

    The total number of candidates applied for the January session JEE Main exam are 9,34,608 (9.34 lakh). Last year a total of 1147125 candidates combinedly appeared for both the January and April session.

    The official web page to get details on the NTA JEE Main 2020 exam and download the admit card is www.nta.ac.in  or www.jeemain.nta.nic.in .

    The JEE Main admit card will contain all the exam related details so one must know the important points to check and verify on the admit card.

    Check for the following details on the admit card:

    • Spellings: Candidates must verify the spellings of name of the candidates mentioned on the hall ticket. If any discrepancy found it must be reported to the exam conducting authority immediately.
    • Information: The basic information on the admit card are exam centre details, date and shift of the exam, photograph and signature of the applicant. It will also have reporting time and other instructions. These details must be thoroughly checked.
    • Whom to contact: If any discrepancy found; it must be reported immediately to the authorities at the NTA at 0120-6895200. The number will be active on working days from 10 am to 6 pm.

    Keep visiting the official website of NTA for more updates and timely information on the examination.

