JEE Main 2020 Exam Pattern Released, Check here for Latest Update

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared out notice which indicated that there would be changes in the exam pattern of the JEE Main examination.

However, in the official information brochure released that the NTA consists of the detailed exam pattern with the number and the type of exam question. So, the candidates can visit the official website and download the examination pattern so that they are aware of the changes and new examination pattern.

The JEE Main examination pattern will consist of two papers:

Paper 1- This paper is for the candidates who want to opt for Engineering

Paper 2- This paper is for the candidates who want to go for Architecture and Planning

There will be multiple-choice questions and other numerical questions in Paper 1. Whereas, this time the B. Arch. and B. Plan. has separate Paper 2.

EXAM PATTERN FOR B. ARCH 2020

It will consist of objective questions for both Maths and aptitude

It will also consist of numerical questions for Mathematics and other questions for the drawing part

EXAM PATTERN FOR B. PLAN 2020

The exam pattern of B. Plan will comprise of questions from Maths and Aptitude

However, there will be an extra section with multiple choice questions for Planning

Paper 1 of the JEE Main exam will have 3 subjects- Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics which will have equal marks distribution comprising of 20 multiple choice questions and 5 numerical questions. The total marks of Paper 1 of JEE Main 2020 are 300.

Candidates are advised to go through the examination pattern thoroughly so that the candidates can get an overall idea of the nature of the exam, the marks distribution of each section, the duration of the examination and other important aspects of the JEE Main 2020 examination.

The students are also advised to practice the sample papers which the authorities have released on the website of NTA. This will help the students to practice the previous year sample papers which will help them in preparing for the examination.

NOTE:

The candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in for sample papers and mock tests

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) – JEE Mains Examination 2020

Question: What is the total marks of JEE Mains Paper 1?

Answer: The total marks for JEE Paper 1 is 300

Question: From where can I download the sample papers?

Answer: You can download it from the official website or other websites which provides the previous year papers.

Question: When is the examination date of JEE Mains 2020?

Answer: The first attempt is from January 6th-9th, 2020. However, the April session has been scheduled for April 3- 9 2020

Question: When will the results of JEE Mains be declared?

Answer: The results will be declared on January 31st, 2020.

